Adam Sandler Reportedly Eyeing DCEU Villain Role

During his tenure as one of the most recognizable talents in the industry that’s lasted for a quarter of a century, there have only ever been two sides to Adam Sandler, one of which we’ve seen much more often than the other. There’s the star of formulaic and uninspired comedies juxtaposed with the painfully underrated dramatic actor, but when the former has netted him billions of dollars at the box office, a status as Netflix’s crown jewel and a reported net worth of over $400 million, you can’t really argue with the results.

The acclaimed leading man of Punch Drunk Love and Uncut Gems is someone we’d like to see much more often, and while the 53 year-old is heading into uncharted territory with upcoming existential sci-fi drama The Spaceman of Bohemia, he’s also staying in his wheelhouse as he puts the finishing touches to his latest Happy Madison effort Hustle.

However, insider Daniel Richtman now reports that Sandler could be weighing up the riskiest move he’s made in a very long time by claiming that he’s looking to join the DCEU as a villain. No further details are available, and given his trajectory since the 1990s, this one should be taken with a grain of salt, but it is an admittedly fascinating prospect. Especially as We Got This Covered heard from our own sources a few months ago that he was thinking of playing an alternate version of the Penguin.

Of course, Adam Sandler‘s brand of comedy would have made him an ideal fit for Schumacher-era Batman, but if he were to channel his subversive turn in Uncut Gems, then the evidence is there that he could make for a compelling antagonist in a big budget blockbuster provided the material was strong enough.