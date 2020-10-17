Adam Sandler Reveals How He Knows If His Movies Will Be Hits Or Not

Ever since he signed a lucrative deal with Netflix to churn out original movies under his Happy Madison Productions banner, Adam Sandler hasn’t had to worry about box office numbers or the critical consensus, which is just as well because none of his streaming exclusives so far have been subjected to high praise.

Anything with his name attached is guaranteed to draw in a bumper audience regardless of what the reviews say, but even before he took his talents away from the big screen his output always tended to turn a hefty profit in theaters. Since 1998, Sandler has starred in 21 movies that earned over $100 million at the box office, making him one of the most consistently bankable stars in the industry.

His personal brand is so strong that it’s become virtually bulletproof at this stage, with Hubie Halloween the latest mediocre effort to dominate Netflix’s Top 10 most-watched list. In a recent interview, the 54 year-old revealed how he knows if one of his movies is going to be a success or not, and apparently it’s all down to posture.

“I just got it. You get a feeling. When I have a hit coming, I walk differently. The bones feel better, I hear better, I react better to like, ‘Hey, Sandman’ on the street. I’ll go, ‘Hey, what’s up’. When I got something coming out that’s not going to do well, the bones feel dead, there’s no hop, I’m flat-footed, I hear, ‘Hey, Sandman’, and I do this, ‘No, no’. You know? Hubie Halloween’s a hit.”

Obviously Adam Sandler‘s comments are tongue in cheek, and there’s every chance he doesn’t care in the slightest what people think about his movies, especially when he gets to hang out with his longtime close friends every year or so to create an atmosphere that regular collaborator Kevin James has likened to one big party. Based on how he’s remained a massively popular star for a quarter of a century, the approach certainly seems to be working and looks set to continue bringing success for a long time yet based on the recent reports that his Netflix deal could be extended once again.