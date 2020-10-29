Adam Sandler Reportedly Developing Yet Another Sequel

Yesterday we received word that the highly-anticipated follow-up to Hubie Halloween was already in development at Netflix. Now we’re hearing that another Adam Sandler film is reportedly once again getting the sequel treatment. According to our sources, a fifth Hotel Transylvania movie is in the works even before the fourth has hit theaters.

Hotel Transylvania 4 is expected to come out next summer, but Sony Pictures Animation clearly anticipates that the film will be just as big a success as the other three in the franchise. Thus far, every subsequent installment in the trilogy has outlearned its predecessor by tens of millions of dollars worldwide.

The first three chapters in the animated series have all grossed over $148 million domestically, nearly doubling their budgets. As long as these flicks keep raking in cash, it’s likely that the studio will continue cranking them out as long as the cast wants to do them. We’ve already seen 20th Century Fox give the Ice Age series the same treatment, given how the features continue to print money globally.

The Hotel Transylvania franchise looks like it could be on that same path, as it currently boasts three theatrical films (with at least two more in the pipeline), three graphic novels, two short films, a Disney Channel TV series and several video games. As long as the all-star cast (Sandler, Selena Gomez, Andy Samberg, Kevin James, Steve Buscemi, David Spade, Fran Drescher, Molly Shannon and more) continues to come back for future movies, it’s highly possible that this universe could keep cranking out more blockbusters for years to come.

Hotel Transylvania 4 is all set to hit theaters on August 6th, 2021. Tell us, though, are you looking forward to Adam Sandler doing another one after that? Let us know down below.