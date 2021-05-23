Netflix Is Adding 24 New Movies/TV Shows This Week

There’s probably not much point in Netflix adding many splashy original titles or high profile pre-existing movies or TV shows to the library in the wake of Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead, which is more than likely going to remain the single most-watched film on the platform for at least the next week, but that doesn’t mean the constant influx of fresh content is slowing down.

In terms of heavy hitters, though, the only one destined to draw in a major audience is the second half of Lucifer‘s fifth season, with the supernatural procedural becoming one of Netflix’s biggest shows following the company saving the adventures of Tom Ellis’ son of the Devil from cancellation. Fans have been waiting a long time for new episodes after the last batch dropped in August 2020, so the self-proclaimed Lucifans will no doubt be clearing their schedules to make room.

All told, there are 24 new movies and TV shows coming to the world’s most popular streaming service this week, and you can check out the fresh additions in their entirety below.

May 24th

Mad for Each Other (Season 1) N

May 25th

A Place in the Stars (2014)

Home (2015)

May 26th

American Woman (2019)

Baggio: The Divine Ponytail (2021) N

Gatao – The Last Stray

Ghost Lab (2021) N

High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine (Limited Series) N

Transformed America (2021) N

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure (Season 3)

Nail Bomber: Manhunt (2021) N

May 27th

Black Space (Season 1) N

Blue Miracle (2021) N

Eden (Season 1) N

Ragnarok (Season 2) N

Soy Rada: Serendipity (2021) N

May 28th

Collateral Beauty (2016)

Dog Gone Trouble (2021) N

Lucifer (Season 5B) N

The Least Expected Day: Inside the Movistar Team 2019 (Season 2)

The Kominsky Method (Season 3) N

May 29th

Jeopardy! (New Collections)

One Lagos Night (2021)

May 30th

Bo Burnham: Inside (2021) N

It’s certainly not the most exciting mix, but Collateral Beauty feels like the sort of random star-studded genre film with a stacked ensemble cast that tends to find a new life on Netflix, despite the fact that it’s utterly terrible. Michael Douglas’ and Alan Arkin’s award-winning dramatic comedy The Kominsky Method is also back with its third and final season, but it’s never really tended to trouble the most-watched list to any sort of significant degree. That being said, it’s impossible to predict what subscribers will be in the mood for, so Netflix more than likely has some surprises in store.