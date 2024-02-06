After ’28 Years Later,’ here are 5 other horror sequels that need to happen

The rumors and speculation have officially (and finally) been put to bed after it was recently announced that 28 Years Later, the long-awaited sequel to 2002 smash hit 28 Days Later, would finally be landing at Sony. The excitement for the much-anticipated horror sequel is enough in itself, but there’s now absolutely no denying that a handful of other horror sequels unequivocally need to be made.

Of course, horror sequels often fall under a “hit or miss” notion, with studios and crews working diligently to piece together a worthy sequel that carries the same influence and impact as an original project. And while the idea of crafting a quality horror sequel is typically the goal, sometimes it doesn’t turn out to be that great of a follow-up. And yet, the magic of a horror sequel undoubtedly garners a whirlwind of attention — as was perfectly depicted during the promotion for both Evil Dead Rise and The Exorcist: Believer.

Regardless if folks think a potential sequel to any original horror film will be good or bad, there’s absolutely no denying that the majority of the community will be seated to witness it with their own eyes. So, let’s explore 5 horror sequels that need to happen after the 28 Years Later announcement.

Drag Me to Hell 2

Image via Universal

Before taking an enormous stab at the MCU, acclaimed auteur Sam Raimi brought this incredible horror-comedy to fruition on the big screen back in 2009. With the premise introducing a wide variety of eerie sequences and unsettling curses, it certainly didn’t take long for the project to solidify itself as a cult classic. Now, Raimi has expressed interest in a possible sequel, although nothing has been confirmed. In the meantime, we’ll keep hope alive that a follow-up film will eventually happen.

Happy Death Day 3

Image via Blumhouse Productions/Universal

I think I speak on behalf of the entire horror community when I say we need another dose of Tree Gelbman stuck in a horrific time loop. And, sure, a face-melting sequel in Happy Death Day 2U already exists, but it’s about time that we finally get the horror movie trilogy that we all so rightfully deserve. Luckily, Blumhouse has shown genuine interest in a potential third film over the last few years, so perhaps our hopes and dreams aren’t down and out yet.

It Follows 2

Image via Dimension Films

As one of the most unforgettable horror movies of the last decade, spooky supporters yearning for a second outing of It Follows should hardly come as a huge surprise. With an authentic, thought-provoking narrative, the concept of a follow-up film would certainly allow the story to be expanded, and possibly a new batch of characters could be introduced. It was reported back in October 2023 that a sequel was on the way, so we’ll surely keep our fingers crossed until we see our first trailer.

Creep 3

Image via Blumhouse

When it comes to the colossal horror realm, an overabundance of movies slotted in the genre are unsettling and highly disturbing — that much is obvious. But in regards to the Creep franchise, specifically, it’s hard to picture a more unhinged group of movies — and a third Creep outing would be just what the horror world needs. Harboring one of the most intense horror baddies of all time, having Mark Duplass return as Aaron would undoubtedly be the ticket punched to a successful horror trilogy. Let’s just hope it happens.

Friday the 13th 2009 Part 2

Image via New Line Cinema

Those outside the familiar horror bubble might be surprised to learn that a fair amount of gorehounds favor the 2009 Friday the 13th remake over other movies in the long-standing franchise. And while it might seem like the 1980 original would be the preferred version, there’s something wholeheartedly captivating about the modern-day remake. And with plenty of questions left unanswered and a more sinister Jason Voorhees, the horror community will definitely keep hope alive and champion for a follow-up to the cult classic.