Alicia Silverstone praises Leslie Grace’s Batgirl

The role of the iconic Batgirl has been held by several notable Hollywood stars over the years, with the next in line to portray the famous comic book character being Leslie Grace. Some of the women that have taken on the role previously include Yvonne Craig in 1966’s Batman, Alicia Silverstone in 1977’s Batman & Robin and Dina Meyer in Birds of Prey, meaning Grace has some big shoes to fill.



One of the former Batgirls is optimistic that Grace will shine in the role, though. While chatting with ComicBookMovie, Silverstone had this to say when asked about her thoughts on Grace’s upcoming portrayal of the popular heroine.



“I think she’s going to be wonderful. Her costume looks amazing and I’m happy for her. She must be very excited. Her costume looks way more comfortable than mine was. And a lot less vulnerable! Mine was like, ‘Bing!’ It’s just weird.”

Speaking on a possible future reprisal of the role, Silverstone says she’s “open” to whatever the world would bring her, stating she would “see what happens and flow.” This comes a few days after she famously expressed interest in a Clueless revival, and even a crossover between her character Cher, and Reese Witherspoon’s Elle Woods, from the movie Legally Blonde.



Silverstone is currently promoting her upcoming sci-fi thriller movie, Last Survivors, in which she stars as Henrietta, a mysterious woman who engages in a forbidden affair in a post-apocalyptic world. She stars alongside Drew Van Acker and Stephen Moyer in the flick, which is scheduled for release on Feb. 4.