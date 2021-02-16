Next Alien Movie Reportedly Features Ripley, Newt And More

As two iconic 20th Century Fox sci-fi franchises that have crossed over countless times in numerous forms of media, Alien and Predator are always going to find themselves in roughly the same orbit, and that extends to their next respective iterations. At roughly the same time it was announced that 10 Cloverfield Lane‘s Dan Trachtenberg was working on a Predator reboot, it was revealed that Ridley Scott and Noah Hawley were poised to team up for an episodic Alien series for Hulu.

Both reboots are looking to take a vastly different approach to the material, with Trachtenberg’s Predator poised to focus on a tribe of Comanche warriors, while the Hulu show will be the first non-AvP Alien project to be set on Earth, which instantly opens up a whole host of storytelling possibilities for a pair of genre icons that have become increasingly stagnant over the years.

Insider Daniel Richtman has been repeatedly insisting that these aren’t the only new efforts in the works for the Yautja and the Xenomorphs, though, with the former reportedly eying Adrien Brody and Arnold Schwarzenegger for another action-driven sequel. Not only that, but the tipster is now claiming that the next Alien movie will essentially be a greatest hits package and feature Ripley, Newt and more fan favorite characters from the franchise’s history.

The only concrete information we’ve had surrounding a new feature-length installment came last year, when Ridley Scott confirmed that a Covenant sequel was in the early stages of development, although it isn’t clear whether or not the Hulu series has taken precedence. However, Richtman has reported that many different Alien films are coming together behind the scenes, so at this point, we’re best waiting for 20th Century Studios to confirm what’s next for the long-running property before jumping to conclusions.