Disney Reportedly Wants Schwarzenegger And Adrien Brody Back For New Predator Movie

Outside of his signature role as the Terminator, Arnold Schwarzenegger doesn’t really do sequels. Aside from the T-800 and his recurring series of cameo appearances in the Expendables franchise, the only other character that the action icon has played more than once throughout his entire career is Conan, and it’s been 36 years since he last threw on the furs.

The Predator franchise is apparently going to keep getting rebooted in perpetuity until it launches a multi-film series, though, with 10 Cloverfield Lane director Dan Trachtenberg the latest person to have a crack at reinventing the mythology, and his spin on the material is said to take place in the past and focus on a female Native American warrior, which is definitely a unique and fresh approach.

However, insider Daniel Richtman claims that multiple Predator movies could be in the works under the Disney-owned 20th Century Studios, and one of the many ideas being floated around is a direct sequel to Nimrod Antal’s cult favorite Predators. Not only that, but the project will be looking to succeed where every other installment has failed by convincing Schwarzenegger to finally reprise his iconic role as Major Dutch Schaefer.

Adrien Brody is also being linked with a return as Predators‘ Royce, and the character was essentially a direct homage to Dutch anyway, right down to smearing himself in mud for the climactic showdown opposite the hulking extraterrestrials. A mashup between John McTiernan’s classic original and the world introduced in Predators would definitely get the fans on board, and with the story being set off-world, it wouldn’t take any huge narrative leaps to have the titular aliens capture an older Dutch for their latest big game hunt.