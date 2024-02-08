‘Alien: Romulus’ release date, cast, plot, and more

The initial concept of a Disney-owned studio crafting a long-awaited Alien chapter might have left folks feeling a little hesitant at the beginning, but there’s certainly no question that the ever-growing hype for Alien: Romulus is now increasing with each day. Then again, when you consider how impactful and unforgettable the Alien franchise is as a whole, anticipation for a fresh-faced installment is hardly a culture shock.

As first reactions chock-full of weariness have since come and gone, the horror community is now unequivocally hyped to see the latest Alien venture — especially with a directing genius like Federico Álvarez leading the charge. As the days inch closer to the sci-fi flick’s arrival, an abundance of questions are being asked in regards to further information about the movie. And considering 20th Century Studios experiencing massive success with Prey, perhaps it’s now safe to say that the latest Alien chapter is in capable hands.

So, before the horror extravaganza lands in theaters and keeps audiences on the edge of their seats, let’s dive in and explore all the information we know about Álvarez’s next big feature.

When is Alien: Romulus set to release?

Luckily, horrorhounds won’t have to wait too long for the much-anticipated feature to drop, with Alien: Romulus scheduled to release in theaters on Aug. 16, 2024. Naturally, this release date allowed the sci-fi project to fall under the watchlist for the horror movies we’re most excited about this year — so at least we’ve all got something to look forward to in the summer months.

Is there a trailer?

At the current time of this writing, there is no official trailer that has been released. And yet, that certainly hasn’t stopped YouTubers and content creators from piecing together their own fan-made trailers — many of which can be viewed on YouTube right now. But for those who prefer to wait for the actual trailer, it should hopefully be released at some point in the next few months.

What is the plot?

Exact information about the film’s premise has generally been kept a secret, but a quick synopsis has described the plot as centering around “a group of young people on a distant world who find themselves in a confrontation with the most terrifying life form in the universe.” Additionally, the movie’s plot and spine-tingling events are expected to take place canonically between 1979’s Alien and 1986’s Aliens, as reported by star Cailee Spaeny. And with the track record of prior Alien movies, the terrifying creature terrorizing a group of young people is surely to be expected — and will be thoroughly entertaining.

Who’s in the cast?

One of the most appealing aspects about the upcoming horror film is the inclusion of its cast of up-and-coming stars — including Cailee Spaeny (Priscilla), Isabela Merced (Madame Web), Archie Renaux (Shadow and Bone), Spike Fearn (Aftersun), and Aileen Wu. And while anticipation has yet to waver in regards to franchise veteran Sigourney Weaver possibly returning for another Alien movie, it seems incredibly likely that she won’t.