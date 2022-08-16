Alison Brie demands a fan campaign to be cast as a Marvel villain

The Marvel fandom has powers of its own. When enough fans make it known that they want something, the studio sits up and listens. Demanding more Daredevil? Here’s an 18-part revival. Want to see John Krasinski as Mr. Fantastic? Doctor Strange 2‘s got you covered. So it’s no surprise that one wannabe MCU star is hoping to utilize the community to get themselves a part in the franchise. Yes, Alison Brie wants you to get her in the MCU.

The GLOW actress has revealed that, although she has no specific character in mind, she would love to join the Marvel universe in some kind of villainous role. So much so, in fact, that Brie wants fans to send in their best ideas so that she can get the ball-rolling on the next big online campaign. As she told ComicBook.com:

“Nothing specifically that I have set my sights on, no, and I think that would be a mistake, because clearly you can’t really dictate. Marvel’s going to do their thing, as they should. I think there’s a fantasy deep in my mind that one day I would get to play a great Marvel villain, but I don’t know which one that would be. People, fans, send me some ideas so I can start the campaign.”

Fans may recall that Allison Brie was once heavily rumored to be the top choice to play Jennifer Walters in She-Hulk, a show which is premiering this very week but with Tatiana Maslany in the title role. It’s still unclear if Brie was ever actually in the running for that part, but if she was, she’s clearly changed her mind on how she wants to fit into the MCU as she now prefers the idea of breaking bad over portraying a hero.

Brie actually would’ve been a great choice for Shulkie’s nemesis Titania, although that character is being played by Jameela Jamil in She-Hulk. As for who else she might be suited to, the star is asking comic book readers to throw some suggestions her way, so get cracking, people. The more outside-the-box the better. The “Alison Brie for Galactus” campaign starts here.