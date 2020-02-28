Alison Brie Plays Coy When Asked About She-Hulk Rumors

Earlier this week, a Twitter post from influencer Daniel Richtman claimed that the Mouse House is looking for an Alison Brie-type to cast in their upcoming She-Hulk show on Disney+. As expected, this led to an immense level of hype across every corner of the internet, and many believe that Brie — best known for her roles in Community and Glow — may be hiding the fact that she’s already had contact with the studio about the matter.

With the rumor circulating around the web rapidly, it was only a matter of time before the actress was confronted about the possibility of her inclusion in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. During her recent appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden, the talk show host put the pressure on her in hopes of getting to the bottom of things. Unsurprisingly, her nervous responses didn’t give much away directly, though many have pointed out that she danced around the questions awkwardly in the same manner as Paul Rudd prior to his confirmation of his role in Ant-Man back in 2013.

However, despite being a bit evasive, she did seem very excited by the prospect of playing She-Hulk, stating, “I find it interesting,” before saying:

“I didn’t know it was such a trending thing, but I woke up to a lot of Instagram posts of like side-by-side pictures of me and She-Hulk, which I just thought ‘cool’. And then that quote about an ‘Alison Brie-type’, which honestly I found very exciting because for years I’ve auditioned for the Anne Hathaway type or the Zooey Deschanel type… I was very flattered to be my own type for somebody else.”

We don’t know much about the upcoming Disney+ show yet, but leaks have indicated that we may be in for some cool treats. For instance, a casting leak seemed to hint that She-Hulk might eventually become part of the Avengers and Mark Ruffalo could be a part of the series as Hulk himself.

There’s still a lot to learn about the show before it releases sometime in 2021, then, but we may not have to wait that long to see She-Hulk debut, as everyone’s favorite green lady may very well appear in WandaVision this December. Until then, though, tell us, who do you want to see in the role? Sound off with your thoughts down below.