She-Hulk Rumored To Make Her MCU Debut In WandaVision

Previous Marvel TV shows like Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and Netflix’s Defenders-related output have been known to make fleeting references to the wider Marvel Cinematic Universe, but aren’t strictly considered canon. However, the advent of Disney Plus is about to change all of that, with the cross-pollination between the big and small screen MCU set to tie closer together than ever before, with Kevin Feige admitting that fans will need to shell out for a subscription to the Mouse House’s streaming service in order to remain up to date with the latest happenings in the franchise.

Not only will the wide and expensive array of MCU TV shows bring more money into the Disney coffers in order to fund their inevitable quest for world domination, but it also gives Marvel Studios the opportunity to introduce some lower-tier characters into their established mythology without having to shell out hundreds of millions of dollars to debut them in a big budget movie.

While Disney Plus will feature recurring faces in the likes of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, WandaVision, Loki and Hawkeye, there’s plenty of new blood set to be introduced as well with Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight and She-Hulk all set to make their MCU debuts. Presumably, the goal is to mix the old with the new in order to give the fans the best of both worlds, and a new report indicates that WandaVision may be set to give a soft launch to one of the in-development fan favorites.

As per Cosmic Book News, She-Hulk is rumored to make an appearance in WandaVision, which recently had its release date moved in order to hit Disney Plus this year. Jennifer Walters’ green-skinned lawyer is known for breaking the fourth wall, and given that Scarlet Witch and Vision’s spinoff series is set to delve into the stranger aspects of the MCU, a self-aware and/or meta cameo can’t be entirely ruled out.

There’d been speculation that She-Hulk could appear as Peter Parker’s lawyer in Spider-Man 3, although Charlie Cox’s Daredevil has also been linked to that role. There’s no concrete information on the project so far apart from the recent hiring of Rick and Morty alum Jessica Gao as head writer, but Mark Ruffalo admitted that he was set to discuss the future of the Hulk with Kevin Feige very soon, indicating that he could be part of the recurring cast.

If She-Hulk is set to debut in WandaVision though, then a casting decision will need to be made very soon, with Rosario Dawson, Ronda Rousey and Stephanie Beatriz all being floated as possibilities. Watch this space for more.