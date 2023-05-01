All DC Extended Universe movies, ranked

Marvel Studios’ Marvel Cinematic Universe consists of several film franchises and interconnected continuities across all content formats. When the formula’s success quickly became evident, DC Films took little time to go down the same road. Its first attempt, the doomed Green Lantern (2011), didn’t succeed in making things happen. So, DC Films and Warner Bros. brought over their long-term collaborator Zack Snyder at the behest of Christopher Nolan. The latter had helped them build the iconic The Dark Knight Trilogy and had a hope that Snyder, who, with a uniquely crafted Watchmen, had proven his ability to helm the superhero genre, would bring their cinematic universe great success.

The media dubbed it DC Extended Universe, a name that later became an official label from the studio.

With Man of Steel (2013) began a new era of DC movies, which paved a path for a cinematic universe to rival Marvel’s. The DC Extended Universe started with some big names attached to the fan-favorite superheroes and an enticing plan of films that would have followed alongside a three-part Justice League event. Directors like Zack Snyder, Patty Jenkins, James Wan, Rick Famuyiwa, and Ben Affleck graced SDCC to confirm a slate of films that, at the time, involved projects like Flashpoint, Cyborg, and Green Lantern Corps, with Snyder’s influence and supervision apparent across all titles.

However, after a negative and less enthusiastic response from the audience followed by a major drop in box-office numbers (especially for the mega-venture Justice League), those plans took a setback, and things were repurposed for the following releases. Though not consistently, Warner Bros. tasted success with several DCEU entries, such as Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Shazam!, Birds of Prey, and The Suicide Squad. HBO Max allowed the DCEU to bring the fans the long-awaited Snyder Cut of Justice League, bringing the franchise full circle.

But the constantly changing decisions and the creative-executive clash within the studio eventually led to the new Warner Bros. Discovery to reset the DC Extended Universe timeline. After The Flash, the franchise will pivot into an alternate reality, now called DC Universe or DCU, under the new supervision of Marvel-veteran James Gunn and Peter Safran. And with the confirmation and announcement of a new slate of cross-format ventures set in the DCU, the old DC Extended Universe will be laid to rest.

Having run through the DC’s cinematic universe so far, we know some great, and some not so great, movies are set in the DCEU, and we are here to figure out where they stand in a list of rankings. Each film is critically assessed for its creative/technical aspects and its strengthening of the continuity’s narrative. After examining them for their impact on the genre, here is how they all shape up.

12. Justice League (2017)

Image via Warner Bros.

We’re guessing this won’t even be a surprise for anyone. Justice League was unusually placed on the timeline at the time. It was released before standalone entries featuring Aquaman, Cyborg, and Flash, all of whom were to play leading parts in the movie. The idea was to slightly twist the method of continuity telling. Instead of merging solo ventures into a crossover, split the team-up experience into solo entries moving forward. Was it to fast-track DC Films’ intentions of rivaling an experienced MCU?

Maybe. But Zack Snyder was sure he could pull off the idea, until a continuous struggle with executives over creative decisions and a personal tragedy made Snyder leave the project, making room for the studio to create a disfigured monster of a movie with tonal differences, uneven color patterns, forced subplots, and disastrous CGI.

The film became a commercial setback and a critical failure, laying grounds for a series of changes that made the rest of the franchise suffer. Justice League remains in conversation only because of its comparisons against the film’s director’s cut. And that’s why this version of the movie lies at the rock bottom of our list.

11. Suicide Squad (2016)

Image via Warner Bros.

Was Suicide Squad another victim of studio interference that began with the hostile reception of Batman v. Superman? At least that’s what director David Ayer says. Though a fanbase calls for an ‘Ayer Cut’ of the movie, the same as that of a director’s version of Justice League, it’s unclear if it could ever come to life. ‘Til then, we only have this theatrical cut to talk about, and it is just poorly put together. Be it the extensive cuts, the removal of characters’ background stories, or the change in the film’s ending – whatever you blame, Suicide Squad delivered on nothing despite a terrific ensemble at its back.

David Ayer has a strong defense because the film looked different from the trailer’s showcase. The graphics-laded textual references, interspersed flashbacks, and punk-styled, dark, and gritty conversations – everything was cut out. The film seemed severely edited, and the rewrites on the antagonists didn’t work out at all. And that’s why, unfortunately, only Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn has seen a perfect follow-up on her arc.

Eventually, James Gunn came to rescue the eponymous team of anti-heroes and antagonists with his soft reboot of the movie, which will now become the official basis for any future successors to the storyline.

10. Black Adam (2022)

Image via Warner Bros.

Fifteen years in development. Five years in production. Extensive personal marketing from Dwayne Johnson. An introduction to some new and exciting superheroes to the pool in the form of the Justice Society of America. These were all elements of a heroic venture of DC’s famous anti-hero into the DC Extended Universe. Labeled as the impending change in the hierarchy of power in the DC multiverse, Black Adam hinted at a total revitalization of the franchise going forward. At one time, Black Adam was supposedly the studio’s primary focus to venture into the new continuity. And with Henry Cavill’s promising cameo, the film seemed to have great value in the end.

But besides the potential to follow into an exciting future, Black Adam, as a standalone, wasn’t all it cracked up to be. The lack of insight into the backdrop of Justice Society alone made the film uneven. Though Hawkman (Aldis Hodge) and Doctor Fate (Pierce Brosnan) lit up the screen, Johnson needed to be on par with their performances, which was essential for him to lead the story. The idea of a transgressive hero taking charge in his coming-of-age in an unknown universe was appealing thanks the visual spectacle put together by Jaume Collet-Serra.

But the story never went to the depth of the idea and barely touched upon the characters’ individualities. What could have been a decent standalone experience was muddled into too many subplots exaggerating the emphasis on the grandeur of action.

9. Shazam! Fury of the Gods (2023)

Image via Warner Bros.

Fury of the Gods had the potential to further the titular hero’s story with assistance from a perfect cast, along with some empowerment from the blend of action, humor, and superhero eminence. But the film never came close to its predecessor to match the strong establishment it gave Shazam. The fun in the conversations dulls down; jokes seem repetitive or unoriginal; the pop-culture references were only good for one film; and the high-school-esque dramedy doesn’t build up interest. Yes, there are a few moments of laughter that lightens the mood, but that doesn’t make it compelling.

There are several movies about young superheroes trying to reach an optimal and finite mental and physical understanding of their persona. Fury of the Gods doesn’t do anything out of that basic scope, thus making it too clumsy and uncoordinated.

But the bigger problem with the film is that it came out too late. Warner Bros. pushed Shazam! Fury of the Gods too far on the slate that its release didn’t matter for the franchise’s future. And with the critical and commercial failure of the film, it is unlikely there is a place for it in the new regime.

8. Wonder Woman 1984 (2020)

Image via Warner Bros.

Wonder Woman 1984 has Gal Gadot again donning her iconic Amazonian fierceness to face a new threat while still trying to overcome long-stricken grief. As she meets a new, unusually supernatural enemy, Wonder Woman 1984 inverses the titular superheroine’s traits of invincibility into emotional vulnerability. The film had several exciting attributes. Pedro Pascal’s Maxwell Lord was astonishing. Kristen Wiig portrays Barbara Minerva/Cheetah well, making her character’s downfall look on-screen seamless.

Though it wasn’t an upgrade to the original, the film was filled with impressive visuals, compelling performances, and spectacular action sequences (especially Diana in that golden-winged Asteria armor). The only thing that made the film suffer was the confusing arc it puts Diana and others through. The writing didn’t do them any justice, and the story felt overburdening by the end of it. The sequences featuring the ultimate collab between Lord and Cheetah could have been established earlier in the film. And at last, Kristen Wiig’s wish for an avatar of an apex predator was hardly a visual treat.

The movie had such a great cast and intentions to give a superheroine a heartfelt and hopeful telling; however, the three characters and their progression throughout got muddled in a sour mix, resulting in an average DCEU installment.

7. Aquaman (2018)

Image via Warner Bros.

Jason Momoa was a perfect choice for the role. James Wan’s flair for horror stints was quite visible in his small play with the Cthulhu mythos and the Trench. It was exciting to see an underwater adventure with all the other characters and subplots giving Aquaman and Atlantis their own place in the DCEU. Coming from a Justice League disaster, DC went with a contrasting tone with Aquaman, as evidenced by the color palettes.

What went wrong is that in an attempt to make changes to the franchise’s narrative and overcome people’s disappointment, the film played it safe. Too safe. And that resulted in predictability. At any given point, Arthur is always fearless, fierce, and ready for battle. The film unraveled on a typical three-act screenplay – the self-conflicted hero, the well-precedented enemy, the hero’s rise to greatness and self-conviction. It wasn’t something unseen before in the genre. And while it offered the right amount of entertainment, it didn’t let the audience leave with much anticipation for the next film.

Overall, Aquaman is an excellent movie, corresponding to its billion-dollar box office gross. Still, it could have been a better film.

6. Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice – Ultimate Edition (2016)

Image via Warner Bros.

It’s deliberate that we’re mentioning the ‘Ultimate Edition’ on this list. The cut most audiences saw in the theaters was incomplete, unjust, and had too many loopholes and discrepancies. That particular version would have landed far below the list. But the director’s cut of Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice was the true introductory phenomenon to begin the DC Extended Universe. A Batman who has grown weary of the world after two decades of vigilantism. A Superman who continues to face a typical divide. And a sudden discovery of meta powers in place. The unique and fresh approach to The Dark Knight Returns was destructively dark but had a sense of realism.

Snyder went big with his follow-up and tried to bring everything and everyone together before de-fragmenting the interconnection and giving all characters their distinct position in the franchise. However, the film didn’t fit in the then-familiar trends of superhero tales that Marvel had perfected. The newness appealed to only some fans, and the film suffered a critical and commercial drop in its second weekend. But, over the years, it has grown well with the audience, with a better understanding of the movie’s emotional and humanizing core. It’s probably after Snyder spoke about his intentions several times that the people figured out what the narrative entails.

The short-lived physical brawl between the two titular heroes wasn’t attractive, though. Even in the Ultimate Edition, we don’t see Batman and Superman releasing their anger, fears, and conflicts in the much-anticipated fistfight, which is dull. The plot was thematically diverse and vast, but it eventually couldn’t balance with the adequate necessities of the genre. And that’s why it remains the most divisive film of the franchise.

5. Shazam! (2019)

Image via DC Films

From hereon, the list starts getting better with the good movies of the franchise, having more positive aspects than the contrasting ones. For Shazam! it was all positive. The film’s narrative and intentions were just out there for everyone to pick up. We knew it would be loads of comedy, a lot of child-like conversations, and funny, hilarious action. Zachary Levi’s Shazam was a different hero. He is a teenager bulked up into a full-grown man with magic. What would you even expect?

The film has a straightforward premise. A young superhero, a bad guy, a hero’s friend, and many magical fistfights. However, Shazam! doesn’t pretend or try to be a great action adventure, and the idea works for the film. There are CGI-heavy action sequences, but those aren’t the emphasis. Instead, the focus is on the fun in conversations, the dialogues, and the fantastic depiction of the irresponsibility of a teenage superhero. The tonal balance that DC tried achieving with Aquaman comes well with Shazam!.

The only thing that could have fit further well in the near-perfect film was Mark Strong’s Dr. Sivana, the primary antagonist. It’s likely because Strong tries to be quite a villain against Levi’s slightly non-sensical superhero. Or because his character leans too much on inflicting violent fear. But otherwise, Shazam! is a joyous DCEU entry, offering everything from a kid’s fantasy to an adult’s emotional core.

4. Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn (2020)

Image via DC Films

What Shazam! does for Billy Batson, Birds of Prey does for Harley Quinn more profoundly and with more nuance. From the psychologically hurt and vulnerable Harley Quinn, we get to see the really psychotic, anarchic, chaotic – in one word, crazy, Harleen Quinzel in this light, ambitious, and blast of a fun DCEU movie. Margot Robbie gets to detach herself from the Squad to make Harley her own, thanks to screenwriter Christina Hodson who gave her an obnoxiously enjoyable role of a narrator and allowed her to be unapologetically cruel. Harley isn’t about blowing people’s heads off with a baseball bat; instead, she should be able to instill that anxiety just by being there. And Birds of Prey (tagging along an interesting subtitle), offers her that chance.

Now bring an astonishing all-female cast to join Margot and see them get some pun-intended hell upon their adversaries. The no-nonsense Huntress, the badass Canary, and an angry Montoya. Ewan McGregor’s handsome and dashing Black Mass, donning colorful attire inspired by alternate rock and carrying a fearsome personality and vibe, never had a chance against these women.

McGregor’s Black Mass could have used more screen time to grow or may be left alive to continue with the mess he leaves behind. Yet, Cathay Yan’s Birds of Prey was fun and even promising to the extent that I was sure we’d soon see Gotham City Sirens following up the crazy adventure. Unfortunately, that didn’t pan out.

3. The Suicide Squad (2021)

Image via Warner Bros.

The Suicide Squad was James Gunn’s beginning with DC. After temporarily departing from the MCU, Gunn took The Suicide Squad and presented it as a soft reboot of the original. That’s why we see a wholly different Rick Flag and Harley Quinn departing from her Birds of Prey persona. John Cena and Idris Elba make up for a perfectly contrasting duo bringing too much to laugh about during their banter. And we wouldn’t have ever thought that Sylvester Stallone could make a flesh-eating shark such an adorable creature.

The Suicide Squad benefits a lot from the R-rating that helped Gunn put in many cuss words and notch up the gore and violence. Gunn proved that even darker anti-hero team-ups can be playfully funny and humorous. Even in a reasonable run-time, Gunn gave each character a heart. From Polka-Dot Man to Ratcather II, even Harley Quinn got a moment to show some hidden sense of good. And that’s why the movie makes you love this disposable team of murderers.

The Suicide Squad eventually got James Gunn, the top creative and executive position in the DC Studios, now in the process of revitalizing the whole franchise.

2. Zack Snyder’s Justice League (2021)

Image via HBO Max

There are a few personal reasons that pushed the Snyder Cut to the second spot on our list. But that doesn’t mean that the film ever fails on a creative front. After a dubious battle and a long-lasting fan campaign, Warner Bros. decided to use the Snyder Cut as the ultimate marketing campaign for HBO Max. And Snyder undoubtedly made the most of it.

From removing all content from reshoots and over-stretching the run time to complete his vision to getting a total rewrite for the music score and an added 5-minute sequence, Snyder ensured that he left nothing on his plate hidden from the fans. The four-hour mega event was found to be a significant upgrade to the theatrical cut. It offered a glimpse at a perfect franchise that was in plans but was probably ahead of time. It had the guts to remodel favorite DC characters and present them with meticulous comprehension. And it further developed Batman v. Superman and converged with Zack Snyder’s trilogy, which has a special place in the hearts of many fans.

The film wasn’t flawless with its CGI, but it represented a collective creative triumph, thus making Zack Snyder’s Justice League a one-of-a-kind crossover that transcends the screen and pop-culture following.

1. Man of Steel (2013)

Image via Warner Bros

Even after a decade, no direct sequel, and now a complete shutdown of any potential future, Man of Steel is still the best of the DC Extended Universe. It probably stands out because it wasn’t intended to start a cinematic universe. It was the most grounded and humane interpretation of the most invincible DC superhero. Without any expectations hanging over its head, it delivered the personal, solo venture about Kal-El, which fans had eagerly awaited for years.

Instead of being the people’s hero, Snyder’s Man of Steel makes Clark someone who finds it difficult to find his place on this planet. His fight to protect Earth doesn’t come from his heroic traits but from his sense of responsibility and morality and his longing to find his purpose in this world. He is all-powerful but is emotionally vulnerable, and his struggle with an identity crisis makes him hesitant.

Man of Steel evolved an ambitious development in the superhero genre, wherein these superhuman individuals had weaknesses beyond that the physical. It warranted analysis into the depth of pop-culture personas and wholly changed people’s perception of Superman. The grand alien-esque action and visual destruction further empowered the film’s sci-fi traits, and only Snyder could have written Michael Shannon into such an ideologically anarchic antagonist.

Today, Man of Steel is considered the best Superman movie, with Henry Cavill’s name taking its spot right by the side of Christopher Reeves.

Interestingly, the new DC Universe will also begin with a Superman movie titled Superman: Legacy, going for an original story featuring a younger Superman. To be helmed and written by James Gunn, this DCU feature will expand into an already-established cinematic universe featuring films and television series that act like successor stories to DC Comics characters. The DC Extended Universe may not have taken the shape it intended, but still, several new narratives redefined the superhero genre, and some areas even evolved its essential traits. It’s now experiencing a complete turnaround, but many films will remain listed among the best superhero adventures ever.