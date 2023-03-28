Today’s Dungeons & Dragons Direct gave us a final glimpse of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves before its upcoming release to the theaters. With the tabletop game’s popularity rising in recent years, it was inevitable filmmakers would take another stab at creating a another movie inspired by D&D, and Paramount has shown its gamely up to the challenge. We have yet to see if the film will roll a 20 and surpass previous attempts at a D&D film (given how badly received those were, it shouldn’t be hard), but the premise sounds promising.

The film will follow a ragtag crew of unlikely adventurers as they attempt a daring heist, making friends and foes along the way. Everything we’ve seen so far points to Honor Among Thieves being a fun watch filled with action and the humor anyone who’s played a D&D campaign knows well.

After being stuck in development for about a decade, the current cast was finalized in Spring 2021. Here’s a look at the main cast, their character classes, and what those classes mean ahead of the movie’s release.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves cast and classes

Chris Pine as Edgin Davis , a human bard. A bard is a class of magic-users who cast spells through their respective art. While popularized portrayals are generally of bard musicians (The Witcher, The Legend of Vox Machina), bards can be any kind of artist, including painters, authors, or even orators.

Michelle Rodriguez as Holga Kilgore , a human barbarian. Barbarians are a martial class, and are most like an archetypal warrior. The muscle behind a group, barbarians have the ability to "rage," or enter a state of Berserker-like battle frenzy, and this ability makes them stronger and harder to hurt.

Regé-Jean Page as Xenk Yendar , a human paladin. Paladins are a class with a strong moral code and swear an oath (usually to a deity) that grants them magical abilities, notable the ability to heal. While Paladins are the healers of their crews, that doesn't mean that can't cause wounds as easily as they can mend them.

Justice Smith as Simon Aumur , a human sorcerer. Unlike Paladins, a sorcerer's magical abilities are innate rather than the result of a sacred oath. Sorcerers have a variety of defensive, offensive, deceptive and protective spells they can cast and usually attack from a distance compared to classes more likely to use their fists and weapons.

Sophia Lillis as Doric , a tiefling druid. Druids are notable for their ability to transform into animals, a power they derive from their affinity for nature. When not in animal form, druids also have the ability to cast spells related to nature — think walking on water, bolts of lightning, or insect swams.

Hugh Grant as Forge Fitzwilliam, a human rogue. Rogues are a class known for their elite stealth and high dexterity. Generally known for thievery, a rogue is great at diffusing traps and picking locks; with their "sneak attack" ability, they can exploit the element of surprise for some extra damage on their foes.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves hits U.S. theaters March 31, 2023.