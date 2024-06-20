All ‘Inside Out 2’ happy meal toys, confirmed

To celebrate the release of Pixar’s Inside Out 2 on June 14th, the Golden Arches has unveiled an adorable set of 10 collectible toys based on Riley’s emotions. The new Happy Meal lineup features figures of classic characters like Joy, Sadness, Fear, Anger, and Disgust. But it also introduces fresh faces like Anxiety, Envy, Embarrassment, and Ennui for kids to get their hands on. There’s even a special two-in-one toy with Riley’s subconscious guards, Frank and Dave, bundled together.

Recommended Videos

A new set of Inside Out collectables has arrived at McDonald’s

Each plastic figurine comes with a sticker sheet to decorate its base and “memory orb discs” for interactive play. Using a QR code on the Happy Meal box, kids can launch an “arcade style” game on their phones or tablets and virtually fling the memory spheres. Or they can go the old-school route by inserting the discs into the bottom of the toys and pulling a tab to send them flying.

McDonald’s kicked off the promotion earlier this month with a cute commercial showing the emotions freaking out over some tasty McNuggets. “Hands off the McNuggets! They’re mine!” shouts the red-faced Anger to his pals. The fast food chain called the toys “Emotions in motion” that let fans revisit beloved characters and meet newcomers on “a new emotional adventure.”

To amp up the Inside Out 2 excitement, McDonald’s has activity sheets on their site for coloring. And at Disney World, the Happy Meal drink cups and apple slices even get thematic makeovers. They’re really going all out for one, which is understandable considering how long fans have waited for this sequel. This heartwarming toy collection should now be available across restaurants nationwide!

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy