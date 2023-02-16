All of the key characters in the Quantum Realm during ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Marvel fans get ready to go to the Quantum Realm, as that’s where a majority of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, the newest entry in the MCU, takes place. The film, which was directed by Peyton Reed, sees Ant-Man and the rest of the pint-sized heroes get teleported to the Quantum Realm. But when they make it down there, they realize that it wasn’t as empty as they once thought, and there are some villains who are after them.

You might be wondering just who makes it down there, and who was already there when our heroes arrived. Here are all the characters that are in the Quantum Realm in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, what they were doing there, and if/how they managed to escape.

Ant-Man

Image via Marvel Studios

Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) was one of the unfortunate heroes transported to the Quantum Realm when M.O.D.O.K (Corey Stoll) intercepted Cassie’s (Kathryn Newton) signal. He lands with Cassie and they eventually both get captured by Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors). Scott agrees to help Kang repair his multiverse engine so he can get back home because he was threatening Cassie.

Fortunately, Scott is saved by Cassie at the end of the film, but not before Kang beats him up, in what might be one of the best one-on-one fights in the MCU. This time, we can assume that five years didn’t pass while he was stuck down there. At least this time, he wasn’t alone.

The Wasp

Image via Marvel Studios

Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) is another major character that was warped into the Quantum Realm. Instead of being with Scott and Cassie, she spends most of the film with her parents, as they attempt to find their way back to the other two before Kang finds them. She fights Kang a few times before the end of the movie and is eventually rescued alongside Scott, so the pair are safely out of the Quantum Realm.

Cassie Lang

Image via Marvel Studios

It was Cassie Lang’s device that sent all of the heroes to the Quantum Realm in the first place, so she is also there, spending the first half of the movie with her father. Together, they meet what remains of the Freedom Fighters before both of them are unfortunately kidnapped by M.O.D.O.K.

She remains imprisoned by Kang for some time before she eventually breaks free and rescues the leader of the Freedom Fighters. Cassie helps in the final battle by sending out a rallying cry to all the Quantum Realm resistance to fight against Kang, and she also grows to fight against M.O.D.O.K. Eventually Janet engineers a portal out of the Quantum Realm and Cassie steps through it, safe from harm.

Dr. Hank Pym

Image via Marvel Studios

Dr. Hank Pym (Michael Douglas), the original Ant-Man, was another one of the heroes sucked into the Quantum Realm. He was separated from Scott and Cassie and was with Janet and Hope for most of the film. During the movie, he notices some interference in his ear. But it was not interference at all, it was his ants.

At the start of Quantumania, he mentions that his ants were smart enough to build their own things in their ant farm. When they got trapped in the Quantum Realm, they experienced time differently and the ants grew civilizations more advanced than anything on Earth. Pym and his ants saved the Quantum Realm from Kang and he left in a portal soon afterward.

Janet van Dyne

Image via Marvel Studios

The original Wasp, Janet van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) is the last hero of our group to be stuck in the Quantum Realm, although this definitely was not her first time. She leads Hank and Hope through the Quantum Realm to ask old friends for favors, leading to a way out. But, when she realizes that Kang has Scott and Cassie, the group head toward Kang to get the multiverse engine core before he can.

They fail to stop Kang from getting his hands on the core and Janet, along with Cassie, are imprisoned by Kang. But she manages to escape and while the rest of the group, the Freedom Fighters, and the ants have him distracted, she puts together a portal and escapes the Quantum Realm for a second time.

Kang the Conqueror

Image via Marvel Studios

It is unclear when Kang the Conqueror entered the Quantum Realm, but it seemed to be some time after Janet van Dyne arrived the first time. She nursed him back to good health, while the pair worked on repairing his multiverse engine. When it was complete, instead of the pair going to their homes, Janet touched his Time Chair and saw inside his mind. She saw all the destruction he caused and couldn’t let him go free, so she enlarged the engine core to keep him in the Quantum Realm, trapping herself in the process.

The Quantum Realm was Kang’s prison, as he had been exiled by one or more members of the Council of Kangs, which might as well serve as the collective noun for a group of Kangs from across the multiverse. He spends the entire movie attempting to get out of the Quantum Realm, and it seems by the end that he does. Hope and Scott shove him into the multiverse engine, seemingly killing him. But, because of the post-credits scene, we know that he is living in the past as Victor Timely.

M.O.D.O.K.

Image via Marvel Studios

M.O.D.O.K. has been spending his days in the Quantum Realm since the end of the original Ant-Man. At the end of the first film, Scott shrinks, going subatomic, to get inside Yellowjacket’s suit. Darren Cross was thought to be killed in the ensuing destruction but instead, his suit mangled him and sent him to the Quantum Realm.

He was found by Kang, with an enlarged head and small limbs. Kang created M.O.D.O.K. (Machine Organism Designed Only for Killing) to defeat his enemies in the Quantum Realm, and he is the one who picks up on Cassie’s signal. Ultimately, he is defeated by Cassie, who convinces him to help in their fight against Kang. He does help and is one of the only people Kang kills. At least we never have to see that face again.

Lord Krylar

Image via Marvel Studios

Played by Bill Murray, Lord Krylar is a new character introduced in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. He is a citizen of the Quantum Realm, so he was most likely born there. While we do not know much about him, we know that he spent time with Janet while she was trapped in the Quantum Realm himself, and he states that they had a relationship, which Janet later confirms. He does not leave the Quantum Realm because it is his home and because a big octopus-looking creature might have killed him shortly after he is introduced. If he is dead, it was not shown on-screen.

Jentorra

Image via Marvel

Jentorra is the leader of the Freedom Fighters, and like Lord Krylar, she lives in the Quantum Realm. She is played by Katy O’Brian in Quantumania. Scott and Cassie encounter her when they first come to the Quantum Realm. She ultimately gets captured by M.O.D.O.K. and is imprisoned until Cassie breaks her out. Jentorra, along with the other Freedom Fighters, rises up against Kang with the ants to try and free his tyranny over their realm.

Quaz

Photo via Disney/Marvel Studios

Finally, someone in this movie has some weird powers. Quaz is played by William Jackson Harper in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, and he has the power of telepathy. Upon meeting Scott and Cassie, he is able to verify their stories to the Freedom Fighters. Another citizen of the Quantum Realm, Quaz did not seem to be much of a fighter, even though he was one of the Freedom Fighters. Instead, his telepathy came in handy during the fight against Kang, as he managed to get a code to one of the bridges, allowing them to attack. Quaz survived the attack and lived to read more minds.

Veb

Image via Marvel Studios

Saving the best for last, Veb, as played by David Dastmalchian, is one of the citizens of the Quantum Realm in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. He is a creature whose slime, when consumed, allows humans to understand the language of the Quantum Realm. He is also, for some reason, very obsessed with holes.

In the final battle, Kang’s army shoots a hole right through the ball of slime and he is overjoyed. Using the hole within him, he creates a vacuum and takes out the army shooting at him, which probably would have been good to do against M.O.D.O.K. earlier in the film, but he didn’t have a hole then. Veb, like the other citizens on this list, remained in the Quantum Realm.

So, that is every major character who is in the Quantum Realm in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Of course, we also left out some smaller characters who were in there too, like Xolum and Broccoli Man. You can read our review of the film here and you can see who else is stuck in the Quantum Realm yourself by catching Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania — in theaters now.