Amazon Prime Adding Tons Of Great Horror Movies In January

Hereditary was so 2018.

Writer-director Ari Aster returned this year with Midsommar, and though it’s a good idea to always approach new horror movies with a sense of cautious optimism, Aster’s sophomore effort certainly lived up to the hype.

Following a group of friends who travel to Sweden to attend a summertime festival, it’s all good old-fashioned fun under the Scandinavian sun…until it becomes something far more sinister and things start to get pretty dark and twisted. You see, this festival isn’t really a festival at all, but rather….well, we won’t spoil it for you here, because if you haven’t yet seen the film, you’ll have the chance to next month on Amazon Prime.

That’s right, the steaming site will be adding Midsommar, along with a number of other great horror movies, to its platform beginning in January, and for a full list of all the genre titles headed your way in the new year, see below:

Arriving January 1st:

Captivity (2007)

Cube (1998)

Cube 2: Hypercube (2003)

Cube Zero (2005)

Dracula 3000 (2004)

Gone (2012)

P2 (2007)

The Possession (2012)

The Tenant (1976)

Arriving January 3rd:

Midsommar (2019)

Arriving January 23rd:

The Prodigy (2019)

Arriving January 31st:

Ted Bundy: Falling For A Killer: Season 1 – Amazon Original series

Not bad, right? Midsommar is probably the standout here, but there are a number of other worthy horror movies on this list that will surely give you a scare as well. And again, this is just the horror stuff.

Indeed, Amazon Prime has a whole lot more coming down the pipeline in January as the streaming wars continue to heat up. Netflix still remains top dog, of course, but with newcomers like Disney Plus and Apple TV + starting to make serious waves, the company may not hold onto the crown for long.

Tell us, though, will you be catching Midsommar for the first time – or perhaps, once again – next month? Do let us know by leaving a comment in the usual place down below.