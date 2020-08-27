Amazon Prime Just Announced Some Great Horror Movies For September

We already have a lot of new content to look forward to in September from the main streaming platforms, and Amazon Prime are no exception. As well as showcasing one of Will Smith’s less-successful pictures, Amazon are also putting out some great horror titles as we head into the fall, including classics like Wes Craven’s original The Last House on the Left, and several 1960s and 1970s curios from American International Pictures (AIP). What horror films can we expect, then, on Prime next month?

Well, in terms of The Last House on the Left, Craven’s directorial debut attracted controversy in the 1970s and beyond for its rape-revenge plot and generally exploitative tone. Made for just $87,000, Last House went on to be a box office success, and launched Craven’s career. The production has been banned at various times in its history, and received a 2009 reboot, which arguably doesn’t compare to the 1972 original.

By comparison, Die, Monster, Die! is an H.P. Lovecraft adaptation released by American International Pictures in the US, and features Boris Karloff. Fittingly, Amazon are also getting AIP’s The Haunted Palace, which is based off another Lovecraft story and focuses on a village controlled by a necromancer. Roger Corman directs Vincent Price in this one, who also stars in another ’60s cult item coming to Amazon, the omnibus Twice-Told Tales.

AIP also released the brilliantly-named Whoever Slew Auntie Roo?, which lifts from Hansel and Gretel in its story of an insane widow going after an orphan girl. Other notable genre movies next month, meanwhile, include Robert Scott’s horror-comedy The Video Dead and the underrated 2006 supernatural film The Woods, which also features a turn by Bruce Campbell.

To recap, here’s everything horror-related coming to Amazon Prime from next week:

Die, Monster, Die! (1965)

The Haunted Palace (1963)

The Last House On The Left (1972)

The Video Dead (1986)

The Woods (2006)

Twice-Told Tales (1963)

Whoever Slew Auntie Roo? (1972)

An eclectic line-up, then, for Amazon Prime, which should complement the variety of horror titles coming to other streaming services in September. Do any of these additions stand out to you, though? As ever, let us know your thoughts and recommendations in the comments section down below.