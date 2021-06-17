Amazon Prime Announces Over 80 New Movies/TV Shows For July

Amazon Prime Video has just announced its July lineup, with the streaming service due to add over 80 movies and TV shows over the course of next month. That’s not quite as many as Hulu’s mammoth haul, but it still includes a ton of great titles you won’t want to miss out on, including a bunch of original TV series and the platform’s latest major blockbuster. Let’s take a look at some of the highlights.

The first day of the month delivers the usual truck-load of freshly licensed films that offer up something for everyone to enjoy whatever genre they’re into. There’s the original Alien, Ryan Reynolds’ Green Lantern, the first Hellboy movie, Will Smith’s I, Robot, Guy Ritchie’s Snatch, Antonia Banderas adventure The Mask of Zorro and Alfred Hitchcock’s legendary Vertigo.

The following day, July 2nd, brings The Tomorrow War, a high-concept sci-fi action movie. Time travelers from the future return to the present-day to warn humanity that the planet is losing a war against an alien race 30 years from now and they need reinforcements to join the fight. Pratt leads a cast that also includes J.K. Simmons, Betty Gilpin and Yvonne Strahovski. The LEGO Batman Movie‘s Chris McKay directs.

Other originals dropping later in the month include El Cid on the 15th, with the Spanish historical drama returning for its second season. Also coming back for a second run is fashion-themed competition show Making the Cut, which arrives on July 16th. Last but not least is The Pursuit of Love, a British miniseries that’s debuting on July 30th. This period romance drama stars Lily James, Andrew Scott and Dominic West.

The Tomorrow War Photos 1 of 5

Click to skip







MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Here’s the full list of everything coming to Amazon Prime next month:

Released July 1

30 Days Of Night (2007)

30 Minutes Or Less (2011)

Abduction (2016)

Absence Of Malice (1981)

Across The Universe (2007)

Alien (1979)

An Education (2009)

Anacondas: The Hunt For The Blood Orchid (2004)

Awakenings (1990)

Beats, Rhymes & Life: The Travels Of A Tribe Called Quest (2011)

Big Fish (2003)

Burlesque (2010)

Crimson Tide (1995)

Fat Albert (2004)

Frozen River (2008)

Green Lantern (2011)

Guess Who’s Coming To Dinner (1967)

Hellboy (2004)

I, Robot (2004)

Irrational Man (2015)

Jack And Jill (2011)

Julie & Julia (2009)

Madeline (1998)

Marie Antoinette (2006)

Midnight In Paris (2011)

Money Train (1995)

Nick And Norah’s Infinite Playlist (2008)

Not Another Teen Movie (2001)

On The Waterfront (1954)

Only Lovers Left Alive (2014)

Open Season

Patton (1970)

Philadelphia (1993)

Phone Booth (2003)

Premonition (2007)

Ramona And Beezus (2010)

Rear Window (1954)

Riding In Cars With Boys (1988)

School Daze (1988)

Snatch (2001)

The Adventures Of Elmo In Grouchland (1999)

The Animal (2001)

The Family Stone (2005)

The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo (2011)

The International (2009)

The Lady In The Van (2006)

The Last King Of Scotland (2006)

The Mask Of Zorro (1998)

The Messengers (2007)

The Stepfather (2009)

The Wild Thornberrys Movie (2002)

To Rome With Love (2012)

Underworld: Evolution (2006)

Vertigo (1958)

When A Stranger Calls (2006)

Your Highness (2011)

American Experience: JFK (2013) (PBS Documentaries)

An Ordinary Woman: Season 1 (Topic)

BBQ with Franklin: Season 1 (PBS Living)

Cold Case Files Classic: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)

Follow the Money: Season 1 (Topic)

How The States Got Their Shapes: Season 1 (History Vault)

Indian Summers: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Professor T: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Relative Race: Season 3 (UP Faith & Family)

The Art of Crime: Season 1 (MhZ Choice)

The Yogi Bear Show: Seasons 1 (Boomerang)

Released July 2

*The Tomorrow War – Amazon Original Movie (2021)

Released July 5

Surf’s Up (2007)

Released July 9

Our Friend (2019)

*Luxe Listing Sydney – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

Released July 15

*El Cid – Amazon Original Series: Season 2

Released July 16

Miss Pettigrew Lives For A Day (2008)

*Making the Cut – Amazon Original Series: Season 2

Released July 30

*The Pursuit of Love – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

Don’t miss all of this on Amazon Prime Video in July.