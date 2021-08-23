Amazon Prime Will Get Over 70 New Shows and Movies This September

Amazon unveiled a list of new shows and movies arriving on its streaming platform this September, including brand new films like Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, an adaptation of Cinderella, and new seasons of shows like Goliath and LuLaRich.



The new adaptation of Cinderella will launch on the platform on Sept. 3 and will star Billy Porter as the Fairy God Mother and Camila Cabello in her first foray into the small screen as Ella. The film will also feature James Corden and Idina Menzel.



LuLaRich is a new docuseries coming to Amazon with four episodes on Sept. 10. The show focuses on the LuLaRoe multi-level marketing clothing empire as it was exposed for being a pyramid scheme. LuLaRich comes from the same creators as the Fyre Fraud documentary and features in-depth interviews with the company’s founders, as well as others who made sales for the business.



Everybody’s Talking About Jamie is a feature film adaptation of a 2011 documentary and 2017 musical about a Sheffield teenager who aspires to be a drag queen. The film will premiere on Amazon on Sept. 17 and stars Max Harwood, Lauren Patel, Richard Grant, and Sharon Horgan.



Goliath is an American legal drama on Amazon and its fourth season will premiere on the platform starting Sept. 24 to round out the month. The series stars Billy Bob Thornton, Nina Arianda, Tania Raymonde, and Diana Hopper.



In addition to the batch of new films and shows, a slate of older properties will make their way to the streaming platform next month, including Daredevil, 500 Days of Summer, Apollo 13, Traffic, Sicko, and The Social Network, among many others. The full list of fresh entertainment coming to Amazon comes courtesy of Decider.com and can be viewed below.

Released September 1

(500) Days Of Summer (2009)

21 Grams (2003)

American Me (1992)

Apollo 13 (1995)

Arachnophobia (1990)

Armageddon (1998)

As Good As It Gets (1997)

Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son (2011)

Can’t Hardly Wait (2017)

Cirque Du Freak: The Vampire’s Assistant (2009)

Closer (2004)

Daddy Day Care (2003)

Daredevil (2003)

Daredevil (Director’s Cut) (2003)

Death At A Funeral (2010)

Do The Right Thing (1989)

Grown Ups (2010)

Heist (2001)

I’ll Always Know What You Did Last Summer (2006)

I Am Bolt (2016)

I Am Duran (2019)

I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997)

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer (1998)

Jennifer’s Body (2009)

Nacho Libre (2006)

Open Range (2003)

Planet Of The Apes (2001)

Predators (2010)

Romeo + Juliet (1996)

Rudy (1993)

Sicko (2007)

Sleepless In Seattle (1993)

Soul Food (1997)

Stuart Little (1999)

Stuart Little 2 (2002)

The Alamo (2004)

The A-Team (2010)

The A-Team (Extended Cut) (2010)

The Best Man (1999)

The Boy (2016)

The Descent (2006)

The Host (English Subtitled) (2006)

The Karate Kid (2010)

The Kids Are All Right (2010)

The Last Of The Mohicans (1992)

The Omen (2006)

The Social Network (2010)

The Unborn (2009)

The Unborn (Unrated) (2009)

Traffic (2000)

Year One (2009)

Young Frankenstein (1974)

A Feeling Home (2019) (Hallmark Movies Now)

Ancient Civilizations of North America: Season 1 (The Great Courses)

August Creek (2017) (Hallmark Movies Now)

Craig Ross Jr.’s Monogamy: Season 1 (ALLBLK)

Creepshow: Season 1 (Shudder)

Forensic Factor: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)

Land Girls: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Latino Americans: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries)

Mail Call: Season 1 (HISTORY Vault)

Native Peoples of North America: Season 1 (The Great Courses)

Republic of Doyle: Season 1 (Acorn TV)

The Bastards of Pizzofalcone: Season 1 (MHz Choice)

The Blood Pact: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

The Flintstones: Season 1 (Boomerang)

The Killing: Season 1 (Topic)

We’ll Meet Again: Season 1 (PBS Living)

Released September 3

Cinderella – Amazon Original Movie (2021)

Released September 10

The Voyeurs – Amazon Original Movie (2021)

LuLaRich – Amazon Original Series: Limited Series

Released September 12

Desperado (1995)

Released September 17

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie – Amazon Original Movie (2021)

The Mad Women’s Ball – Amazon Original Movie (2021)

American Traitor: The Trial of Axis Sally (2021)

Do, Re & Mi – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

Released September 24

Goliath – Amazon Original Series: Season 4