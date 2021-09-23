Amazon Reveals First Image From George Clooney And Ben Affleck’s New Movie

Production on The Flash is scheduled to end this week, and it’s been followed by reports that Ben Affleck’s presence as Batman won’t be as substantial as fans are hoping. Before suiting up to share scenes with Michael Keaton in the DCEU blockbuster, the actor made a different movie with another former Caped Crusader, with the two-time Academy Award winner wrapping George Clooney’s next directorial effort The Tender Bar in April of this year.

Having most recently helmed The Midnight Sky for Netflix, Clooney is sticking to streaming for his next feature from behind the camera; Amazon Studios will release the literary adaptation in theaters on December 17th, before it comes exclusively to the platform on January 7th.

The coming-of-age drama follows Tye Sheridan’s J.R., a Long Island native who attaches himself to various father figures who frequent his uncle Charlie’s bar. The first image from The Tender Bar shows Sheridan and Affleck locked in conversation, which you can see below via Deadline.

Academy Award winning writer William Monahan penned the script, with Lily Rabe and Christopher Lloyd among the supporting cast, so the potential is there for a hard-hitting family drama. Clooney has been very hit-or-miss as a director, though, but The Midnight Sky drew in massive viewing figures for Netflix, so we can expect The Tender Bar to perform a similar feat on a rival service.