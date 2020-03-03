Amber Heard Says Johnny Depp Became A Violent Monster While Intoxicated

The new defamation lawsuit launched by Johnny Depp against Amber Heard has once again brought the former couple’s messy and toxic relationship into the spotlight and revealed many personal details about their life together, though the outcome has mostly been in favor of the former.

In fact, the new $50 million lawsuit and the evidence presented thereafter exposed Heard for physically and emotionally abusing Depp when they were married and led to the actress coming under fire from different communities on the internet. Now, this wouldn’t have come off as that much of a shock had the Aquaman star been more honest and open about the way things were in their relationship. But from what the public recalls regarding their divorce court battle in 2016, she twisted the truth to her advantage, which resulted in Depp losing much of his fortune, not to mention the role of Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

Recently, though, in a counter lawsuit to dismiss Depp’s defamation case against her, Heard has filed a declaration in the court of Fairfax County, Virginia, which details how her former partner’s substance abuse affected their relationship. As the statement reads:

“About a year into our relationship, I began to witness Johnny abusing drugs and alcohol or would notice that he was drunk or high. He frequently went in and out of drug and alcohol dependency medical care, including 24-hour live-in medical aid for the last three years of our relationship… Whenever he was using, I was worried for both of us. He would become a totally different person, often delusional and violent. We called that version of Johnny, ‘the Monster.'”

The actress behind the DCEU’s Mera went on to claim that when her then-husband sobered up and got hold of his senses again, he didn’t remember anything prior to that moment, saying:

“Johnny often would not remember his delusional and violent conduct after he came out of his drunk or medicated states. Eventually, as his abuse continued, I began to document the injuries and destruction with photographs or videos so that I could show Johnny what he had done when he was in his altered state.”

Heard added that she “loved Johnny” and believed his “multiple promises” about trying to get better, but she regrets them now.

It goes without saying that things aren’t looking particularly bright for Heard, as many people are fiercely campaigning online to see the actress fired from both her jobs as Mera in Aquaman 2 and an ambassador for L’Oréal, but how the respective shareholders might respond is anyone’s guess at this point.

Meanwhile, the Mouse House is reportedly offering Johnny Depp his old role back, which, in and of itself, is great news for Pirates of the Caribbean fans.