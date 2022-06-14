Amber Heard hasn’t been fired from ‘Aquaman 2’ despite rumors

The fallout from the Amber Heard and Johnny Depp trial continues to move at a breakneck pace, with the internet rumor mill going into overdrive. This has led to many people wondering if Amber Heard will still reprise the role of Mera in the upcoming DC movie Aquaman 2. And some online rumors have suggested that the star has been removed from the film.

Earlier today, Variety published an article that discredits these rumors, saying that Heard is still part of the upcoming movie. In their coverage, Variety notes that an article suggesting that Heard has been removed from the project has quickly gone viral. However, Variety says that a source has told them that this report is false.

Variety quotes one of Heard’s spokespeople who told them that:

“The rumor mill continues as it has from day one — inaccurate, insensitive, and slightly insane.”

This was confirmed by TMZ, who said that Amber Heard’s spokesperson said the same to them when they asked for a comment, seemingly closing the door on the rumor.

This rumor seems to originate from the website Just Jared. This site released an article titled “Amber Heard Cut From ‘Aquaman 2,’ Will Be Recast,” claiming it to be an exclusive story. This article said that an insider told them that Warner Bros. had decided to remove Amber Heard from Aquaman 2 and would be doing reshoots to remove her from the upcoming DC movie with the character being totally recast.

Later, the website posted an update that said sources close to the film’s production had told them that:

“Amber has not been completely cut from the film. She still has a small role.”

However, the site also notes that other sources say she will still be recast.

This story quickly went viral on Twitter, with Just Jared’s tweet about the article getting over four thousand likes, nearly nine hundred quote retweets, and over 700 retweets. Though it should be noted that many comments include links to the Variety and TMZ articles.

BREAKING: Amber Heard is being cut from "Aquaman 2" and her role will be recast, a source exclusively confirmed to Just Jared. Read everything that we learned: https://t.co/opFg8mP9jW — JustJared.com (@JustJared) June 14, 2022

Aquaman 2 has had a long and rocky production history. However, the film is scheduled to come out on March 17, 2023. If things remain as advertised, Amber Heard will play Mera, and Jason Momoa will reprise his role as Aquaman.