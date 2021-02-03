Amber Heard Will Reportedly Take Over For Jason Momoa In Zack Snyder’s Justice League

As we finally near the release of Zack Snyder’s Justice League, more info is leaking out about what we can expect from the much-anticipated director’s cut. Giant Freakin Robot, for example, is reporting that the movie will kill off two members of the team and according to the outlet – spoilers incoming – both Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman and Jason Momoa’s Aquaman will be dead by the end of the film.

This obviously fuels all those rumors pointing to Warner Bros. working on Justice League 2, to really let Snyder complete his planned arc for the franchise. While that’s not something that GFR can confirm at this time, what they have heard is that someone else will be promoted to Justice League status following two of their number being taken out. As the outlet states, Amber Heard will have a key role in the flick as Mera will take Arthur Curry’s place on the team.

Exactly how she’ll fit into proceedings is unclear, but it seems likely that she’d have increased screen time in the sequel if one did indeed come to pass. If you’re wondering about continuity issues here – Aquaman, where Arthur and Mera properly got to know each other, is set after JL – then you should know GFR writes that the League will be working towards sending the Flash back in time to prevent Arthur and Diana’s deaths in the follow-up.

Justice League Snyder Cut Gallery 1 of 38

Click to skip









































































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

So, JL2 would likely take place in an alternate timeline – presumably the Knightmare world – which should avoid too many major glitches to the canon occurring. The site speculates that the Flash learning how to time travel could set up his own film, though. Likewise, Mera getting a bigger role may link into her return in Aquaman 2, which might see her become queen of Atlantis.

If true, this is another indication that Warner Bros. is ready to weather the storm and stand by Amber Heard amid the backlash she’s facing from Johnny Depp supporters. That being said, we’d advise taking it with a grain of salt for now, though we’ll find out soon enough if it’s correct as Zack Snyder’s Justice League lands on HBO Max in just a few weeks’ time, on March 18th.