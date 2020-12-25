Amber Heard Reportedly In Talks To Play A Disney Princess

Before her bitter and seemingly never-ending legal battles opposite ex-husband Johnny Depp turned her into public enemy number one in the eyes of millions of people all over the globe, Amber Heard‘s involvement in any sort of project wouldn’t generate much excitement, as she’s never really shown us that she’s an especially talented performer.

The 34 year-old has accumulated a fair amount of credits over her career thus far, but is still yet to offer up a performance that’s earned her universal critical acclaim. That being said, she’s not exactly a bad actress, either, and even despite her legal troubles, the work keeps on coming in.

Indeed, ever since things really heated up between her and Johnny, it seems like Heard’s been linked to every project under the sun. From the MCU’s Sue Storm to a new film with Zack Snyder, the Aquaman star is apparently in high demand these days, but the latest gig she’s finding herself rumored for is perhaps the most surprising.

Here's How Amber Heard Could Look As The Fantastic Four's Sue Storm 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Insider Daniel Richtman has taken to his Patreon account this week to share that Amber’s talking with the Mouse House about playing a Disney princess. Unfortunately, he isn’t able to offer any further details in regards to which one or for what project it’d be in (though he notes it’s live-action), but this is certainly news that not many would’ve expected to hear.

Of course, just because she’s speaking to a studio about starring in a film/TV show for them that doesn’t mean it’s a done deal, and that goes for this piece of intel as well. But Richtman says that she’s at least had discussions about it and it’ll be interesting to see if anything comes of the latest Amber Heard casting scoop.