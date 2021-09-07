Amber Heard Will Reportedly Receive $10 Million For Aquaman 3

While director James Wan is barely done with his follow-up to 2018’s highly successful Aquaman, it appears that Warner Bros. is already making plans for a threequel—and Mera’s Amber Heard is definitely a part of those plans.

It shouldn’t come off as much of a surprise that the company is going out of its way to guarantee the continued success of its highest-grossing DCEU film. Aquaman, after all, earned over $1.14 billion at the box office, performing so well that it even caught industry experts off guard. That being said, though, we had more than half-expected the Hollywood mogul to drop Amber Heard from any upcoming installments.

In fact, due to her ongoing legal battles with former husband Johnny Depp, many fans predicted that the Justice League star wasn’t going to have a huge part in the upcoming sequel, much less appear again in Aquaman 3. Well, according to the latest hearsay, not only does that seem to be the arrangement at the moment, but Heard will receive a whopping $10 million if she ends up reprising her role in the planned threequel.

Of course, as is generally the case with rumors, we’d take this with a pinch of salt for the time being. But if it ends up being true, it would probably infuriate Johnny Depp’s fans even more, given the sort of blacklisting that the Pirates of the Caribbean actor has had to endure after losing the U.K. libel action against his then-wife and The Sun. Back in 2018, the publication had called him a “wife-beater,” leading to the highly publicized legal battle.

What are your thoughts on Amber Heard‘s continued involvement in the DCEU, though? Let us know in the usual place below.