Despite recently losing director Scott Derrickson, reportedly as a result of disagreements over the movie’s tone with Kevin Feige, and not having hired a replacement yet, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is still set to start shooting in May. With the beginning of production looming, hiring someone to take over behind the camera is just one of the sequel’s worries. There’s also the small matter of filling out the rest of the cast, with only Benedicts Cumberbatch and Wong confirmed to return alongside Elizabeth Olsen and Rachel McAdams.

Obviously, the Sorcerer Supreme’s second solo adventure is going to need quite a large ensemble in place, given that the title makes it clear that the follow-up will be set across multiple alternate realities. Multiverse of Madness is said to be hugely important for the Marvel Cinematic Universe going forward, too, and will mark the start of the franchise’s movies and TV shows dovetailing together, with the events of WandaVision set to be integral to further expanding the world of Doctor Strange.

There’s already been plenty of rumors about the virtually infinite array of characters past, present and future that could potentially show up at some stage, and now, the latest report indicates that America Chavez, also known as Miss America, could be set for her MCU debut. This comes from the sometimes-reliable Jeremy Conrad of MCU Cosmic, who says that the movie is looking for a Hispanic teenage girl to play a female supporting lead.

While that obviously doesn’t confirm anything, Miss America has been one of the names Marvel Studios have been looking to bring in for a while now. Not to mention that one of the greatest strengths of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness‘ reality-bending narrative is that if there’s a plot device or character that fans don’t like, which is always a possibility given the increasing backlash to a number of high profile blockbusters these days, then retconning it becomes a relatively straightforward task.

Circling back to Chavez though, and it’s unclear what role she’d play if this is indeed her that they’re casting for, but as soon as we get additional information, we’ll be sure to let you know.