American actress Amy Smart has been working in television and film for nearly 30 years. She’s been seen in many productions during her career that are easily remembered by millennials far and wide. Many of them were coming-of-age stories with plots that stood out in contemporary pop culture.

The 47-year-old actress is currently co-starring as Barbara Whitmore in the popular DC Comics superhero drama series Stargirl on the CW Network. But she’s gotten this far, in part, thanks to great performances in several feature films on her impressive resume.

Here, in no particular order, are Amy Smart’s 10 best movies of her ongoing career.

Varsity Blues (1999)

This teenage high school football drama from 1999 is probably most remembered for Mox’s (played by James Van Der Beek) Texas-twangy declaration that “I don’t want your life”, but Smart had a notable supporting role as Mox’s wisecracking and clear-sighted girlfriend Jules Harbor. Jules is the younger sister of the star quarterback, Lance, played by the late Paul Walker. Jules is completely over the overhyped prestige that local high school football has all over her community, despite the newfound “celebrity status” her boyfriend gains when he becomes the new star of the team. Her attitude about things around town actually helps Mox also realize that there’s more to life than scoring touchdowns.

Just Friends (2005)

In 2005, Smart co-starred with Ryan Reynolds in this holiday romantic comedy about a guy who finally gets the courage to try and escape the “friend zone” that was established way back during his years in high school. Smart plays a young woman named Jamie, who is the object of Chris’ (Reynolds) long-lasting affection, despite not meeting her best friend Chris halfway when it comes to having a romantic relationship. As with any rom-com, this pick is powered by some cheesy romance and laughs, some of which come from the customary sexual innuendo humor with a healthy comedic dose of the slapstick variety. It’s the kind of movie you either love or you hate. No matter the opinion, it was considered a box office success, raking in $50 million after its release.

Road Trip (2000)

This pick from 2000 was one of the first few great comedies around after the 21st century began. Smart plays a college girl named Beth, who’s merely the attractive “co-star” of a sex tape that was recorded by a classmate (played by Breckin Meyer) and then mistakenly mailed to said classmate’s actual girlfriend, several states away. What ensues is a hilarious journey that sacrifices a couple of vehicles and the inhibitions of a quartet of otherwise average dudes just to keep a videotape from falling into the wrong hands. Smart’s performance in this movie has stood out among the film’s cult following.

The Butterfly Effect (2004)

Another well-known film from early in Smart’s career is the 2004 sci-fi thriller, The Butterfly Effect. Millennial heartthrob Ashton Kutcher co-starred with Smart in this story about a young man (played by Kutcher) who finds that through time travel, he can adversely affect the present day, but not without serious consequences. Smart gives a credible performance in a movie that didn’t get a lot of critical praise at the time of its release. That might’ve been due to the production featuring actors that were working from likely the darkest script they ever handled to that point. It still did well at the box office and this film too, like several of Smart’s other movies, has a considerable cult following. This movie even laid the foundation for two sequels in the years to come.

Crank (2006)

More often than not, if you do a movie with Jason Statham, people will remember it. Such is the case in this action thriller from 2006. Smart plays the role of Eve, the girlfriend of a hitman (played by Statham) who has to keep his adrenaline going to keep from kicking the bucket. If this wasn’t the wildest movie Smart was in, it’s definitely way up on the list. She didn’t throw hands nearly as much as Statham typically does in these kinds of movies, but her role here is integral to the plot, which is a storyline that plays out pretty well for a non-stop action flick. A generally positive release in theaters eventually earned a sequel, Crank: High Voltage, in 2009.

Rat Race (2001)

This comedy from 2001 had Smart as part of an ensemble cast, performing alongside names like John Cleese, her Road Trip co-star Breckin Meyer, Whoopi Goldberg, Cuba Gooding Jr., Seth Green, Rowan Atkinson, and Kathy Najimy. Rat Race’s plot was inspired by a very similar comedy called, It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World, which featured a list of characters who hilariously travel far and wide for a secret treasure. This pick isn’t a bad movie; it’s funny where it should be, especially since the cast is loaded with a number of names we know can be genuinely funny. However, Rat Race isn’t known as the best movie for any of its cast members, and it’s decent at best, but over the last couple of years, it’s also gained a cult-like appreciation.

Starsky & Hutch (2004)

Smart co-starred alongside Ben Stiller and Owen Wilson in this 2004 buddy cop comedy that was adapted from the popular 1970s TV show of the same name. The story follows the two titular police partners on the trail of a drug kingpin, which has them both encountering a couple of attractive cheerleaders along the way. Smart plays one of the lovely ladies and even partakes in an on-screen kiss that would — let’s just say — make anyone jealous. The movie was directed by Todd Phillips, of The Hangover fame, who also directed another movie Smart starred in, Road Trip, as well as the universally successful Joker.

Crank: High Voltage (2009)

The sequel to the satisfying original movie from 2006, Crank: High Voltage was back with more heart-stopping (pun intended) action, co-starring Smart and Jason Statham. This one has a slightly different plot that forces Statham’s hitman character to keep his heart from stopping, even if it’s a fake one that needs consistent electrical charges. Smart’s Eve is back and even more provocative than she was when audiences saw her in the first film. Her appearance adds even more electricity in her own unique way to a decent sequel that gives fans of the first go-around a healthy second dose.

The Brawler (2019)

This indie biopic from 2019 is based on the events prior to, during, and after the boxing match former boxer Chuck Wepner had against legendary prizefighter Muhammad Ali. The bout was literally billed: “Muhammad Ali vs. Chuck Wepner: Give the White Guy a Break.” Smart co-starred as Linda Wepner, a former spouse of Chuck, played by Zach McGowan. In a supporting role, Smart helps add to what was a truly dramatic story that shows Wepner go through professional highs and personal lows, thankfully ending on a positive note. For the sake of fun facts, the fight at the center of this true story served as the inspiration for Sylvester Stallone to write the script for a movie that would later become: Rocky.

Interstate 60 — also known as Interstate 60: Episodes of The Road (2002)

This indie film from 2002 was actually Back to the Future co-creator Bob Gale’s first and only feature-length film of his career. Smart was part of a cast that had other well-known Hollywood names like Christopher Lloyd, Gary Oldman, Kurt Russell, Chris Cooper, and James Marsden. Even Michael J. Fox is seen in a cameo appearance. The plot follows a man named Neil (played by Marsden), who’s looking for answers to life’s questions by going on a road trip down U.S. Interstate 60. However, I60 doesn’t exist on any map, resulting in a journey of a lifetime. Smart plays a beautifully intriguing part in the role of a mystical woman who Neil has spent much of his trip trying to locate. In the end, viewers embark upon a spiritual journey that might leave any of us feeling as if we’re closer to figuring out the true meaning of life.