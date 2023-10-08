An absurdly excessive big budget survival thriller that iced the box office before being frozen in time finds a fresh supply of streaming oxygen

It came, it saw, it conquered, and then everyone forgot about it.

So many blockbusters come and go on an annual basis that trying to keep track of the ones to hit theaters this year is a difficult enough task, as anyone shocked by the realization that Knights of the Zodiac is a thing that exists can attest, so it’s entirely acceptable if Vertical Limit escaped your mind in the 23 years since.

The survival thriller carried a substantial budget of $75 million, and marked the latest feature from director Martin Campbell after he delivered a pair of the best big budget adventures of the 1990s back-to-back through GoldenEye and The Mask of Zorro, but it never came close to capturing the imagination in quite the same way.

Image via Sony

Reviews were unexceptional across the board – although the endless action sequences did come in for plenty of praise – but Vertical Limit was nonetheless an unqualified success after netting $215 million at the global box office. And yet, when was the last time you ever heard anybody talk about it?

That being said, things may about to change after the preposterous tale of two siblings getting caught up in a perilous race against time and the elements on K2 found itself thawed out and handed a fresh supply of oxygen on streaming.

Per FlixPatrol, Vertical Limit has clambered the heights of the Rakuten rankings, reminding – or informing people for the first time – that it’s actually a halfway decent “turn off your brain” epic if you want little more from your expensive Hollywood productions than a nonsensical plot and an abundance of high-octane set pieces.