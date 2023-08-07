An actor excised from the ‘Justice League’ Snyder Cut supports DC’s other unreleased obsession

From the minute the awful theatrical cut of Justice League slithered into cinemas in 2017, fans began campaigning for the “Snyder Cut.” They were mocked, told they were asking for the impossible, and that Snyder’s version of the movie not only would never be released but could never be released.

All of which saw some heaping helpings of humble pie being eaten in March 2021, when the gargantuan four-hour-long Zack Snyder’s Justice League arrived, became a massive hit, and went on to become one of the most streamed movies that year on HBO Max.

But even at four hours, and with Snyder apparently given total freedom to release the movie he wanted, some things were left on the cutting room floor. One was Wayne T. Carr’s performance as Green Lantern, which was shot in Snyder’s driveway but didn’t make it to the screen. We’ve seen an image but the scene itself remains unreleased, and now Carr is pushing for another missing DC project to emerge:

Sadly the fabled “Ayer Cut” of Suicide Squad appears destined to languish on David Ayer’s hard drive. With the current focus on James Gunn’s DCU we doubt there’s much interest in revisiting the first Suicide Squad anytime soon. That said, the longer the writers’ and actors’ strike goes on the more starved studios will be of content. So, if they really need a new release, why not turn to the “Ayer Cut?”

We’re fairly confident we’ll eventually see this version of the movie, whether it be via an official release by Warner Bros. years down the line or it somehow leaking online. Also, unlike Zack Snyder’s Justice League, which needed many VFX shots to be completed, the Ayer Cut reportedly only needs some musical tweaks to be ready for release, so let’s hope that one day the studio sees the light.