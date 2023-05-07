An exceedingly average sci-fi spectacular escapes annihilation to rebuild civilization on streaming

Adapting any form of popular source material presents plenty of risks, with the creative team tasked with bringing something beloved by so many into live-action having to strike the delicate balance between appealing to general audiences without alienating the existing fandom, something The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy just about managed.

Douglas Adams’ seminal sci-fi novel had been dubbed a classic since its initial release for a reason, and there were many out there who were skeptical a feature film would even come close to doing it justice. Those feelings were exacerbated by the fact the project spent decades lingering in development hell, only for director Garth Jennings to succeed where so many others had tried and failed.

via Buena Vista

Was it worth it in the end? Sort of, depending on who you ask. Reviews from critics and audiences were perfectly acceptable without the movie finding widespread acclaim, while it recouped its budget twice over and then some at the box office without ever setting the world on fire or showcasing potential to become a runaway breakout hit.

The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy is just fine, maybe even good, but that’s not exactly a benchmark any hotly-hyped and long-anticipated effects-heavy intergalactic adventure should be seeking to attain. Either way, almost 20 years on from its 2005 debut, the trials and tribulations of Martin Freeman’s Arthur Dent getting caught in a cosmic conundrum to uncover the meaning of life has found a new lease of life on streaming, with FlixPatrol outing it as one of the most popular titles on iTunes this weekend.