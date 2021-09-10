An Explosive New Action Movie Just Hit Netflix

The high concept action thriller has been a staple of Netflix’s original content for a while, but even by the platform’s lofty standards the last few months have delivered a series of wildly popular and even more entertaining efforts to have dominated the most-watched rankings.

Throughout the summer alone we’ve seen Liam Neeson headline The Ice Road, Karen Gillan go full Kill Bill in Gunpowder Milkshake and watched an aircraft suffer serious vampire issues from the edge of our seats thanks to Blood Red Sky, with today bringing the release of Tokyo-set revenge story Kate.

Mary Elizabeth Winstead stars as the title character, who finds herself poisoned by her enemies and left with just 24 hours to live. Instead of simply accepting her fate, the highly-trained assassin goes on the rampage to seek retribution against those who pre-emptively killed her, and she’s got a teenage girl along for the ride.

In essence a combination of Keanu Reeves’ John Wick and Jason Statham’s Crank, Kate hails from David Leitch and Kelly McCormick’s 87North production company, so we can expect impressive choreography and stylish fight sequences given that the outfit have also been responsible for Charlize Theron’s Atomic Blonde and Bob Odenkirk’s Nobody. Woody Harrelson and Hiroyuki Sanada co-star in the bone-crunching actioner, which is well-placed to generate some impressive viewing figures.