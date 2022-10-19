The original home from the Texas Chain Saw Massacre film is about to have its final curtain call, with the house expected to be sold and potentially knocked down.

The property on the grounds of Kingsland, Texas’s The Antlers Hotel is believed to be on the way out following its status as a horror tourism rite of passage for many years. Currently operating tours and offering fans the chance to feel the authentic terror of Leatherface’s home, the owners has posted a call for the last ever tours.

Known simply as the Texas Chainsaw House, it will open its doors for one last time to have a screening of 1974’s The Texas Chain Saw Massacre accompanied by live performances, food and drink, autographs, and interviews with some of the original cast. Original cast members Allen Danziger and Edwin Neal will be joined by B-movie mainstay Parrish Randall for the event.

The final viewing at its birthplace will be held just days before Halloween, with it scheduled for Oct. 29 with the film to begin at sundown. Danziger referenced the property’s potential fate of being knocked down in a reply to his Instagram post, with him unsure what the new owner’s intentions are with the iconic house.

Constructed sometime between 1908 and 1910, the house was based on a popular design used throughout the country as a preset look. After several investments in the late 1990s, the property was restored to its original vision by a master carpenter. Featured ever-so-briefly in the 2022 Texas Chainsaw Massacre film from Netflix, it’ll likely be its final credit in the industry.

Texas Chainsaw Massacre is currently available to stream on Netflix.