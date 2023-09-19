An insanely stacked actioner that made a point of ensuring you couldn’t hear Gina Carano sets a different kind of trap on streaming

Based on the wildly divisive reactions to the majority of her social media output dating right back to before her firing from The Mandalorian, it would be fair to say that there’s a lot of people out there who don’t want to hear any words coming directly out of Gina Carano‘s mouth.

Ironically, that proved to be completely applicable in an entirely different way to her first-ever major leading role in a movie, with Steven Soderbergh’s propulsive action thriller Haywire re-dubbed swathes of her dialogue in post-production, with an uncredited Laura San Giacomo stepping into the breach to add a little more sheen to Mallory Kane’s line readings.

via Paramount

Essentially her entire on-screen career summed up in microcosm, Haywire saw its leading lady win plaudits for the ass-kicking aspect of her performance, whereas any sort of dramatic heavy lifting or emoting came under intense fire. It’s still a damned good film, though, one that’s been embarking on an on-demand resurgence after FlixPatrol named Haywire as one of the Top 10 most-watched titles among users in the United States.

Ewan McGregor, Michael Fassbender, Antonio Banderas, Bill Paxton, Channing Tatum, and Michael Douglas are just a selection of the names to come along for the ride in the conspiratorial tale of international espionage, so it’s not as if the entire acting burden was placed on Carano’s shoulders.

Still, having somebody decide after the fact that maybe having your voice emerge from the character you brought to life on set is harsh on the surface, not that Carano ever publicly complained about it like she did many, many, many other things.