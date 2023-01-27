Controversy magnet Gina Carano unironically calls for humanity ‘to be gentle with one another’

If you were seeking out somebody to dispel words of wisdom urging all of humanity to display kindness and empathy with one another, then there’s surely no way Gina Carano would be anywhere near the top of that list.

After all, the former Star Wars actress’ personal and political views have been riling up social media for years, and it’s not exactly a genteel move to go on an unprompted blocking spree for no reason, never mind one that ends up generating even more ridicule towards somebody who was once in line to headline their own Disney Plus series set in a galaxy far, far away.

Not that it killed her long-term career prospects – at least according to Carano anyway – but literally 24 hours after she showed sympathy for a musician with a history of inflammatory anti-trans comments, the Fast & Furious alum has unironically urged everyone to be gentle with each other.

It is going to be increasingly important for us all to be gentle with one another, we are all human, not a one of us has it all figured out. Truth can still be shared & encouraged. There has been so much confusion, how will people see your light if you’re acting as dark as them? — Gina Carano 🕯 (@ginacarano) January 26, 2023

There’s definitely an air of stones being thrown inside a glass house, with Carano famed for biting back at her detractors while continuing to share content on social media that could generously be described as unpalatable to many, but everyone is entitled to do whatever they want on Twitter as long as if falls inside Elon Musk’s idea of approval, which is a terrifying thought in itself.

“Be gentle with one another” is a sentiment we should all aim to live by because it’s a worthwhile sentiment on its own, not because Gina Carano of all people told us to.