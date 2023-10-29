An outrageously explicit and understandably opinion-splitting psyschosexual horror turns heads and stomachs alike on streaming

Maintaining the family business has been an integral part of human existence for as long as we’ve walked the earth, but there are few clans to have taken an approach as bespoke as the Cronenbergs. When you see that surname attached to a movie, you just know things are about to get weird, with Infinity Pool maintaining that tradition and then some.

When you’re the son of a filmmaker who built their name, reputation, and status on boundary-pushing and often-controversial features dripping in psychosexual terrors and haunting undertones, then there was never any chance Brandon was going be a purveyor of family-friendly romps and whimsical tales.

Image via Elevation Pictures

Sure enough, after breaking out with the jarring Antiviral and even more nightmarish Possessor, Infinity Pool ensured the Cronenberg brand was as strong as ever. Polarizing probably doesn’t even begin to cover it, but those who got on the same wavelength as the outrageously explicit and stomach-churning tale of love, lost, violence, and hedonism enjoyed what they found. Everyone else? Not so much.

With Halloween lurking right around the corner, horror is inevitably back in a big way on streaming, and Infinity Pool has taken advantage of spooky season to make a comeback on Amazon’s viewership charts, per FlixPatrol.

Not for the faint of heart and most definitely not for everyone, at the very least it’s a testament to the Cronenbergian aesthetic being alive and well, with audiences getting a double bill last year through Brandon’s latest and his old man’s Crimes of the Future.