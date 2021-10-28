An Overlooked Crime Drama Is Finding New Life On Netflix

One of the best parts about Netflix is how it makes it so many shows and films that would otherwise be forgotten can find new fans. Sometimes, a movie might not have actors many people know or be released originally in a foreign market so many people miss its release. That’s just the case for Grudge which is up 31 points in popularity today according to stats from FlixPatrol.

Grudge was added to Netflix on October 8th but hasn’t seemed to have gotten much steam until now. It lacks enough reviews — from critics or fans — to even have a rating yet on Rotten Tomatoes. However, it seems the movie is spreading through word of mouth as one that anyone who loves crime dramas needs to check out.

“Ahead of a promotion, a police chief becomes entangled in a deadly incident and uncovers an intrigue fueled by grudge that threatens his colleagues.” Synopsis from Netflix

Of the few critics who have seen and reviewed Grudge, they have all had tons of praise for the movie. Jade Budoski said, “Grudge is everything you can ask of a mid-tier crime drama; a great ensemble of police officers, a haunted leading man, a delightfully ’90s thriller score.”

Twitter has finally started to buzz a bit about the film too, with a few new fans sharing their thoughts.

This movie Grudge on Netflix is something else, man. — A World Series Bound SimplyCecilia Stan Account (@PercivalPenman) October 24, 2021

Grudge on Netflix. 8/10 — staggy. (@StAgy_99) October 27, 2021

Grudge (KIN) October release on Netflix is a decent Turkish Thriller.

Easily the plot can be predicted by murder thriller fans. BUT the way it was presented is superb @netflix — Regina Ibrahim (@ReginaIbrahim8) October 25, 2021

If you want to get on the ground floor of what may be a sleeper hit and watch Grudge now, you can find it streaming Netflix.