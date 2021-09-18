An Overlooked Liam Neeson Thriller Is Blowing Up On Netflix

Whether it’s on the big screen or streaming, people love to watch Liam Neeson doing what he does best. Not content with being the only actor to headline two movies that opened at the top of the domestic box office during the pandemic era thanks to Honest Thief and The Marksman, the veteran action hero also dominated Netflix’s most-watched list when The Ice Road premiered on the platform at the end of June.

Much like Adam Sandler or Jason Statham, Neeson’s name is more than enough to entice subscribers to spend a couple of hours watching him indulge in his signature method of grizzled badassery. The 69 year-old has become a regular fixture on the Netflix viewership rankings, and today it’s The Marksman putting in a strong showing.

As per FlixPatrol, it’s currently the seventh most popular title in the library, even if it isn’t one of Neeson’s best. The plot follows a widowed rancher living an isolated existence on the Mexican border, where he ends up protecting a young boy on the run from a drug cartel that’s pursued him into the United States.

From there, you can probably guess exactly where things are heading, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t fun to see it unfold. The Marksman may only hold a middling Rotten Tomatoes score of 36%, but this isn’t the first time it’s cracked the Netflix Top 10, and it likely won’t be the last.