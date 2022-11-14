An unassuming in-house action sequel quietly becomes one of the biggest movies on Netflix

Netflix has made it abundantly clear the long-term goal for the platform is to cultivate and curate as many in-house blockbuster franchises as possible, with the company throwing hundreds of millions of dollars at a raft of A-list talent in order to make it a reality. However, the success of Lost Bullet 2 proves that you don’t need to break the bank in order to draw in the crowds.

The first installment proved to be a sleeper hit after being released in June 2020, going on to score some impressive viewership numbers to complement a strong 78 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes. Based on how the second chapter is faring already, it looks as though Netflix has a potential international smash hit franchise on its hands without anyone really sitting up to take notice.

via Netflix

As per FlixPatrol, Lost Bullet 2 can be found as the third most-watched feature on the worldwide rankings, having entered the Top 10 in no less than 89 countries around the world. Granted, it may have only secured the number one position in two of them, but you can’t deny that’s a hell of a return for an unassuming sequel that didn’t exactly find itself heavily promoted.

This time around, Alban Lenoir’s Lino and Stéfi Celma’s Julia head up a new narcotics unit following the demise of Ramzy Bedia’s Charras, with the intrepid officers seeking to root out those responsible in a revenge mission that often threatens to overwhelm their official duties as law enforcement. Forget $200 million epics, it’s clear subscribers would be more than happy with Lost Bullet 3.