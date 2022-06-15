An unconventional odd couple apocalypse story cohabits on the streaming Top 10

Movies about the end of the world, not to mention movies about what happens after the end of the world, are everywhere you look these days. As a result, it’s getting trickier and trickier to put a fresh spin on the apocalypse, but Reed Morano managed to do it with his lo-fi 2018 feature I Think We’re Alone Now.

An unconventional mixture of science fixture, drama, adventure, and even a little romance thrown in, Peter Dinklage and Elle Fanning give solid central performances as unlikely duo Del and Grace. The former lives alone in a desolate town where he enjoys his solitary existence, before the latter mysteriously appears on the scene and forces her way into his no-frills everyday activities.

via Momentum Pictures

As you may have guessed, the duo start forming a bond of sorts, but making friends isn’t easy when the majority of the human population has been almost entirely erased from existence. I Think We’re Alone Now was fairly well-received by critics after landing a 63 percent Rotten Tomatoes score, but a 39 percent user rating shows that the consensus was far from being unanimously positive.

That being said, the under-the-radar flick has nonetheless managed to put a sizeable dent on the streaming charts this week, with FlixPatrol revealing I Think We’re Alone Now as one of the 10 most-watched titles on Prime Video among subscribers in the United States.

It’s far from the flashiest film in its genre, but if you prefer your tales of humanity bracing for a brand new future to be of the more understated variety, then this one might be worth checking out.