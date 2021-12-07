An unexpected drama is refusing to budge from the top of the streaming charts

Despite boasting a laundry list of credits in some major movies and TV shows, Edi Gathegi has got to be regarded as one of the most underrated and unsung character actors in the business. He’s never anything less than reliable, but the chance to take center stage and play a meaty lead role doesn’t come around very often.

You may recognize him from Jason Statham’s Crank, Gone Baby Gone, The Twilight Saga, X-Men: First Class, The Harder They Fall, House, Justified, The Blacklist, StartUp or one of his many other performances, but it’s a rare shot at taking top billing that’s managed to yield some serious success for Gathegi on streaming.

As per FlixPatrol, under-the-radar drama Caged has been a fixture on Hulu’s Top 10 most-watched list for well over a week, and it’s still holding firm in ninth place. Gathegi stars as psychiatrist Dr. Harlow Reid, who ends up being sent to prison for the murder of his wife, before incarceration in solitary confinement turns his life into a living nightmare.

A 72% Rotten Tomatoes score is a decent return for a low budget drama, with first-time feature director Aaron Fjellman and Gathegi’s impressive central turn coming in for high praise in the surprise Hulu hit.