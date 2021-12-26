An unexpected French drama comes within touching distance of Netflix’s Top 10

Netflix is without a doubt a global enterprise, and the latest data indicates that by the end of the decade, 50% of all streaming habits will be comprised of non-English projects.

With that in mind, it shouldn’t come as much of a surprise to discover via FlixPatrol that Vicky and Her Mystery has come within touching distance of the platform’s Top 10 most-watched list, but it’s a little unexpected to see a French family drama find a massive following on streaming when the majority of the most-viewed titles all have a decidedly festive angle.

The story follows our eight year-old heroine, who we find grieving the recent death of her mother. Moving to a remote mountain village with her father in the aftermath of a tragic loss, Vicky ends up adopting a puppy with mysterious origins, and the two form an unbreakable bond almost immediately.

At a brief 84 minutes, Vicky and Her Mystery doesn’t come boasting much in the way of depth or complexity, but it’s clearly providing more than enough breezy entertainment to satiate subscribers. Sure, the emotional beats and sentimentality veers hard into predictable territory, but there’s nothing wrong with seeking out something deliberately comforting every now and again.