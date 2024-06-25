An unfathomable horror adaptation releases its first look, and it’s the stuff of ‘Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey’ nightmares

Following the release of Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey last year, the spooky community was undoubtedly left speechless in regards to the project’s absurd narrative. And yet, it was somehow wildly entertaining and unforgettable, which is likely going to be the case for an upcoming horror adaptation.

Yep, that’s right — we’re talking about Peter Pan’s Neverland Nightmare — which sounds like a concept that only the mind-numbing horror genre could cook up. Fresh on the heels of a second Blood and Honey picture, the “Poohniverse” (yes, that’s a real thing) has officially unveiled our very first look at the upcoming horror retelling in the form of an eye-catching movie poster. You can check out the poster for yourself down below:

Exclusive – Here's the official poster for the "Poohniverse" team's next horror movie, Peter Pan's Neverland Nightmare. Filming is complete and it's coming soon: https://t.co/s5V368yqc3 pic.twitter.com/2MaNP9NgeO — Bloody Disgusting (@BDisgusting) June 24, 2024

Aside from the aesthetically-pleasing colors and recycled layout of characters mashed together, there’s definitely a lot to unpack in this poster. Although, it’s this very poster that is attracting heaps of horror fans and making the entire community wonder what kind of wild ride this movie will truly be. And, as a horror fan myself since I was a young child, I thought I had just about seen it all in this genre.

According to its official synopsis, the horror flick is set to revolve around Wendy Darling embarking on a mission to locate her brother Michael, who has been captured by the vicious Peter Pan and the twisted Tinker Bell. The film’s plotline, of course, is set to be a warped retelling on the classic narrative initially depicted by novelist J.M. Barrie back in the early 1900s.

Ludicrous or not, this movie looks like it’s going to be a chaotic blast that will echo a similar reaction of the first Blood and Honey project. And while Winnie the Pooh might not have made a major splash in the horror realm, it’s safe to say he won’t soon be forgotten — and it looks as though Peter Pan is going to follow that same path. Buckle up.

