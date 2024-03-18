Has the horror genre created its own multiverse? The ‘Poohniverse,’ explained

The colossal horror genre has notably made a ton of questionable, yet wildly entertaining decisions over the years. And while the deranged concept of beloved childhood figures such as Bambi and Winnie the Pooh being transformed into blood-thirsty horror villains might seem far-fetched, imagine how bizarre an entire universe will feel.

Luckily, horror fanatics who have beenlicking their chops and rubbing their hands together for years won’t have to wait too much longer — just one year, in fact. For those who have sat back and patiently awaited a super-sized universe in the horror genre which echoes the ever-present MCU, a fresh-faced horror multiverse is indeed happening. Interestingly titled the “Poohniverse,” the epic universe is expected to fully hit its peak in 2025, with Poohniverse: Monsters Assemble releasing next year.

And while we still have a considerable amount of time before the horror extravaganza is released to the public next year, the horror community is wasting little time diving in and learning more about the epic team-up terror flick.

The “Poohniverse,” explained

Image via Jagged Edge Productions

Believe it or not, yes, the “Poohniverse” is an actual concept that’s being brought to fruition on the big screen. At the current time of this writing, the “Poohniverse” is set to consist of several up-and-coming horror figures teaming up to star in a jam-packed spooky fest next year. These characters include Winnie the Pooh, Bambi, Tinkerbell, Peter Pan, Piglet, Pinocchio, Sleeping Beauty, and The Mad Hatter.

As revealed by Discussing Film earlier today on X, an eye-catching movie poster has already been shared to keep horror fanatics on their toes:

Bambi, Tinkerbell, Pinocchio, Peter Pan, Tigger, Piglet, The Mad Hatter and Sleeping Beauty will all unite in a horror team-up movie ‘POOHNIVERSE: MONSTERS ASSEMBLE’.



In theaters next year. pic.twitter.com/x33ZeDpPQi — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) March 18, 2024

Of course, a series of horror movies focusing on classic children’s characters has long become a modern-day tradition in the widespread realm — especially with Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey and its sequel rising up in the horror ranks. Additionally, several other similar projects have already been confirmed, and are expected to set the horror world ablaze.

So while the idea of some twisted and warped Avengers lineup to the tune of horror characters might seem like a ridiculous notion, there’s simply no denying the endless entertainment the genre is sure to experience in the aftermath of the film’s release in 2025. Until then, we’ll simply have to wait with bated breath to see what sort of blood-splattered shenanigans Pooh, Piglet, and the rest of the lore-characters-turned-slashers find themselves involved in.