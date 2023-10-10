An utterly abysmal supernatural serial killer thriller fully deserving of its 0% Rotten Tomatoes score pulls off one last job on streaming

Everyone knows the story of Bonnie and Clyde, with Ms. Parker and Mr. Barrow going down in both infamy and the history books, while leaving a lasting imprint on popular culture and American folklore. However, if there’s any justice in the world, Johnny & Clyde will stay buried.

Unfortunately, that doesn’t appear to be the case after the horrendous serial killer crime thriller with a preposterous supernatural twist managed to convince Google Play users that it was worth watching, with FlixPatrol naming it as one of the top-viewed titles on the platform. For everyone else, the best advice is to stay as far away as possible.

Image via Screen Media

It was only released this past May and had already largely been lost to the sands of time, even if there are few titles more deserving of the unwanted accolade of a big fat zero on Rotten Tomatoes. Avan Jogia and Ajani Russell play the two title roles, mass murderers who are madly in love and embarking on a crime spree with no end in sight.

However, they get more than they bargained for when they try and pull off a heist at the casino owned and operated by Megan Fox’s Alana, who for obvious reasons has the ability to call on the spirit of a vengeful demon named Bakwas. Look, it doesn’t make sense, and it isn’t really supposed to either, but it’s somehow even worse than it sounds.

Comfortably one of the worst releases of 2023, it’s alarming that people have made a point of sitting down to watch Johnny & Clyde despite the pasting it took from all corners, but there’s always a set of eyeballs for anything these days.