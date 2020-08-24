Andrew Garfield Joins The MCU In Awesome Secret Wars Fan Poster

As the culmination of 21 movies’ worth of storytelling that had to wrap up countless plot threads, many of which had been ongoing for over a decade, Avengers: Endgame has set the bar impossibly high for the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s next major crossover event, not to mention the fact that it also achieved a feat many thought might never happen by dislodging James Cameron’s Avatar as the highest-grossing film ever made.

Kevin Feige has already admitted that the Avengers will assemble again at some point in the future, and whatever he’s cooking up behind the scenes is going to have to be pretty special to match the conclusion of the Infinity Saga. Of course, there have been countless rumors making the rounds about what or who the major threat could be to draw the Avengers back together, but one of the possibilities that fans would love to see the most would be an adaptation of classic comic book arc Secret Wars.

The Russo brothers have previously admitted that it would be the only thing capable of convincing them to direct another superhero movie, as well as claiming that the story has the potential to be bigger than anything found in the Infinity Saga. Secret Wars was where Spider-Man first picked up his iconic black suit, too, and new fan art from Mohammed Hibban imagines Andrew Garfield’s version of the web-slinger starring in the movie, which you can check out below.

We’re still a few years away from the MCU’s next Avengers-level epic, but with the franchise set to expand to even greater proportions and introduce the multiverse in the process, Secret Wars may well have come up in conversation at the studio. After all, the concept alone has the potential to blow Endgame out of the water.