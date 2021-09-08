Andrew Garfield Knows He Can’t Convince Fans On Spider-Man: No Way Home Appearance

Andrew Garfield once again denied having any involvement with the upcoming Spider-Man film No Way Home this week—but the actor knows he’ll be hard-pressed to convince anyone otherwise as the film’s release in December looms.



In an interview with Variety, Garfield responded to rumors about the new film and reiterated previous statements. As he put it, he understands why fans are “freaking out” about the possibility of him appearing alongside Tobey Maguire and Tom Holland as alternate versions of the iconic web-slinger, but he’s “not aware” of being involved with the film.



“I know I’m not going to be able to say anything that will convince anyone that I don’t know what’s happening. No matter what I say, I’m fucked,” Garfield said. “It’s either going to be really disappointing for people or it’s going to be really exciting.”



After No Way Home’s first teaser trailer dropped last month, confirming Alfred Molin’s return as Dr. Otto Octavius in addition to other villains from the pre-MCU Spider-Man films, it’s easy to understand why fans might be skeptical of Garfield’s repeated denials. In fact, it may be too late to convince fans otherwise. A quick look at Twitter reveals moviegoers just aren’t buying Garfield’s claims.

Is bro lyin or was the set w/ all of em fake? — ひ (@yungbabyswiss) September 8, 2021

RIP to Sony and Marvel of Andrew and Tobey aren’t in the movie cause they are gonna get destroyed by the fans — Boxgeo_ (@boxgeo_) September 8, 2021

Kevin Feige watching Charlie Cox and Andrew Garfield attempt to hide they're not in Spider-Man: No Way Home. pic.twitter.com/bnh0NVEtY9 — Simmon (@simmon_c3) September 4, 2021

Rumors have circulated for months about the plot of No Way Home, especially after the end of Loki, as the MCU’s version of the multiverse has become an increasingly important plot point. In the last year, several instances have provided hints about how the multiverse will play into the new film, including Jamie Foxx confirming his return as Electro last year via Instagram. Garfield’s stunt double also appeared in a since-deleted social media post alongside Tom Holland’s stunt double.



Fans will soon find out if Garfield is telling the truth about his involvement in Spider-Man: No Way Home, when the film debuts on December 17.