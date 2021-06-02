Andrew Garfield Reportedly Wants To Work With Robert Downey Jr. In The MCU

Andrew Garfield issued a lengthy and very convincing rebuttal when he was asked point blank if he would be appearing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, and yet still nobody believes him.

Tom Holland’s third solo outing as Peter Parker remains shrouded in mystery, and it’s been two months since filming wrapped and the only new, or old, additions to the cast that have been officially confirmed are Benedict Cumberbatch, Jamie Foxx and Alfred Molina, although the rumor mill has kicked up a gear over the last few days since Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin was rumored to be leading a multiversal Sinister Six.

At this stage, fans are going to be bummed if Garfield and Tobey Maguire aren’t part of No Way Home despite neither of the studios involved or the actors themselves promising anything of the sort. The star of The Amazing Spider-Man definitely deserved better than being shunted to the sidelines of his own sequel so that Sony could focus on worldbuilding instead, and he was even set for third and fourth installments before the entire franchise collapsed.

It remains to be seen what the studio has in store for him at this point, but insider Daniel Richtman now offers that the 37 year-old wants to work with Robert Downey Jr. in the MCU, though that’s all the tipster has to say on the matter, so it’s a case of a broad statement outlining that one actor who may or may not have a contract with Marvel or Sony is keen to share scenes with another who seemingly does not at this moment in time – so take from that what you will. Either way, we’ll have a much better idea of where Spider-Man: No Way Home is heading with or without Andrew Garfield when that first trailer finally drops this summer.