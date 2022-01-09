Andrew Garfield reveals his thoughts on constant ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ leaks

For Spider-Man: No Way Home fans, it must be common knowledge that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield were sworn to secrecy regarding their involvement in the latest Marvel Studios blockbuster. Prior to its theatrical release, there were several rumors flying around that some surprise celebrities would make an appearance in the third instalment of Tom Holland’s tenure Spider-Man.

Before the groundbreaking release, Andrew Garfield, who portrays Peter Parker in The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) and The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014), misled fans by stating that he was most certainly not — by any means — apart of the ensemble cast.

Warning…spoilers ahead!

Now, three weeks after No Way Home released globally and reeled in staggering viewership numbers, the secret is out that Andrew Garfield features in Spider-Man: No Way Home alongside fellow Spider-Man alum, Tobey Maguire. Ecstatic Marvel fans were given not one, not two, but three friendly neighborhood Spider-Men.

Additionally, the Spider-Man superstar shared his thoughts about the Spider-Man leaks in an interview with TheWrap about his other recent release, Tick, Tick… Boom!, a musical that stars Garfield as renowned playwright, Jonathan Larson.

“It was stressful, I’m not gonna lie,” he told TheWrap. “It was rather stressful but also weirdly enjoyable.” Garfield compares the experience to the like-minded part game, Werewolf, in which players pretended to be villagers attempting to identify and kill the werewolves among them. “It was like this massive game of Werewolf that I was playing with journalists and with people guessing, and it was very fun,” he said.

Image via Sony Entertainment/Marvel Studios

There were moments where I was like, ‘God, I hate lying.’ I don’t like to lie and I’m not a good liar, but I kept framing it as a game. And I kept imagining myself purely as a fan of that character, which is not hard to do. I placed myself in that position of, Well, what would I want to know? Would I want to be toyed with? Would I want to be lied to? Would I want to be kept on my toes guessing? Would I want to discover it when I went to the theater? Would I want to be guessing, guessing, guessing? I would want the actor to do an incredibly good job at convincing me he wasn’t in it. And then I would want to lose my mind in the theater when my instinct was proven right. That’s what I would want. Andrew Garfield via TheWrap

During many interviews about Garfield’s most recent roles in Tick, Tick… Boom! and The Eye of Tammy Faye, he would insist that the rumors surrounding the merging of the multiverse were false and that while it all sounded exciting, Garfield was simply never approached about the idea.

Like anyone who’s played the game Werewolf knows, if you are the werewolf your heart kind of sinks because you know you have a stressful couple of hours ahead of you. You’re gonna have to lie to your friends’ faces and try to convince them that you are not the bad guy in the game, but it was thrilling, actually. Andrew Garfield via TheWrap

Due to the dedication required to keep the leaks contained, he was devastated when it seemed like the news was starting to break.

I worked so hard to keep it secret that I was in Atlanta shooting. All these leaks were happening, and I was like, ‘Oh, my God, guys, what the hell is going on? I’m working so hard here to stay secret, and then here’s an image of me with Tobey!’ And they’re like, ‘No, no, we’re gonna keep it quiet.’ ‘OK, I’ll keep denying it.’ Andrew Garfield via TheWrap

Although the worldwide game of Werewolf had taken its toll on him, Garfield assures that the experience was extremely enjoyable and that he was ‘secretly’ revelling in the chance to keep Spider-Man fans guessing.