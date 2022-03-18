Andrew Garfield tried not to stare at his fellow Spider-Men’s crotches during meme photoshoot

One of the biggest mysteries coming out of Spider-Man: No Way Home had nothing to do with the implications of the multiverse, the immediate future of Tom Holland’s web-slinger, or the potential for additional Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield appearances down the line. No, it was which of the trio had a fake ass built into their costume.

After Holland dropped the bombshell, the internet developed an almost worrying obsession with trying to decipher which of the movie’s Peter Parkers came packing a disingenuous derriere. Garfield said it definitely wasn’t Maguire, delivering the instantly-iconic “Tobey got back” line to support his argument, but it turns out that Marc Webb’s wall-crawler was equally distracted by the front of his counterparts, too.

During a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the two-time Academy Award nominee admitted that when the time came to snap the meme-inspired photos of the three Spider-Men pointing at each other, he didn’t really know where to look.

“Me and Tobey landed on set. They put us in the costumes, and they said, ‘We’re gonna do the meme really quickly…’ That was before we had shot anything. We were all kind of like thrown onto a set and told to point at each other. I think we got one good shot, because the rest of the time we were just laughing and trying not to stare at each other’s crotches and just comparing bulges.”

While the instant bromance between the three spandex-clad superheroes has won the hearts of the internet, it would appear that there was still an air of competitiveness among Holland, Garfield, and Maguire, albeit under slightly unusual circumstances.